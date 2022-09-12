Opinion: Bernardo Silva Will Be A Barcelona Player By Next Summer

Manchester City did well to keep Bernardo Silva this summer, but the club were never in a position where they were forcing Bernardo to stay.

Pep Guardiola maintained if the correct offer came in, the player could leave, but that offer never came. Barcelona simply couldn't afford it.

But, the salary cap has been risen for Barcelona, and the Portuguese midfielder was definitely a main target for them. The feeling is they will eventually get their man.

Bernardo Silva will likely be a Barcelona player by next summer. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Bernardo Silva made his feelings known to the Manchester City board and Pep Guardiola, and while he is happy to stay at the club, his preference was to leave.

Guardiola confirmed in a press conference in the summer that Bernardo liked Barcelona a lot, and being a legend of the club, Pep can understand why.

Manchester City have now managed to keep hold of Bernardo for two consecutive summers in which he made clear he would like to explore a move away. The feeling is that they can't and won't do it for another summer.

Barcelona are insisting in their pursuit, and are not set to give up according to reports in the last few days. They will try in January, and they will try in the summer.

Bernardo Silva will likely become a Barcelona player in the coming months. Manchester City now have time to replace him and are less likely to be so reluctant to allow him to leave.

