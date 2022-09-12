Skip to main content
Opinion: Bernardo Silva Will Be A Barcelona Player By Next Summer

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Opinion: Bernardo Silva Will Be A Barcelona Player By Next Summer

The speculation surrounding Bernardo Silva will not go away, and Barcelona do not look like they're giving in on their pursuit.

Manchester City did well to keep Bernardo Silva this summer, but the club were never in a position where they were forcing Bernardo to stay.

Pep Guardiola maintained if the correct offer came in, the player could leave, but that offer never came. Barcelona simply couldn't afford it.

But, the salary cap has been risen for Barcelona, and the Portuguese midfielder was definitely a main target for them. The feeling is they will eventually get their man.

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva will likely be a Barcelona player by next summer.

Bernardo Silva made his feelings known to the Manchester City board and Pep Guardiola, and while he is happy to stay at the club, his preference was to leave.

Guardiola confirmed in a press conference in the summer that Bernardo liked Barcelona a lot, and being a legend of the club, Pep can understand why.

Manchester City have now managed to keep hold of Bernardo for two consecutive summers in which he made clear he would like to explore a move away. The feeling is that they can't and won't do it for another summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barcelona are insisting in their pursuit, and are not set to give up according to reports in the last few days. They will try in January, and they will try in the summer.

Bernardo Silva will likely become a Barcelona player in the coming months. Manchester City now have time to replace him and are less likely to be so reluctant to allow him to leave.

              Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityBarcelona

Laporte vs Southampton Away
News

Aymeric Laporte Back In Manchester City First-Team Training

By Dylan Mcbennett
FIFA 23
News

Revealed: Three Manchester City Players' FIFA 23 Ratings

By Jake Mahon
Phil Foden & Kevin De Bruyne
Features/Opinions

Phil Foden Names Best Player He's Ever Played With

By Dylan Mcbennett
Premier League
News

FA Sanction Return Of Premier League Matches

By Dylan Mcbennett
imago1014440468h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Jules Kounde Reveals He Was Once Close To Joining Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett
Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Manchester City Target Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jude Bellingham & Phil Foden
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Where To Watch | UK & USA |

By Dylan Mcbennett
Champions League ball cover
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Referees, Officials & VAR

By Dylan Mcbennett