Opinion: Bernardo Silva Will Leave Manchester City Next Season

Although the Portuguese midfielder is staying at the club this season, his intentions were clear throughout. Pep Guardiola made clear in the media that Bernardo Silva admired Barcelona, and if an offer came, he would have accepted it.

Barcelona's inability to acquire the funds required for his signing is the only reason Bernardo still plays for Manchester City.

Had Frenkie De Jong left Barcelona for the £85million fee Manchester United offered, Bernardo Silva may be playing his football in Spain right now.

It's likely that Bernardo Silva will leave the club next summer. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Fabrizio Romano confirmed many times that Bernardo dreamed of Barcelona. Even stating that if an offer came tomorrow, he would accept it.

The problem Bernardo Silva has was effectively his value. Barcelona couldn't afford him, and he had to accept that.

But Barcelona will be back for the player. As soon as Barcelona acquire enough funds to pursue Bernardo Silva, they will do it. Bernardo will accept almost certainly.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City never stood in the players way, but the club maintained they needed a massive bid to part ways with the player. Bernardo understood and respected this stance, but once Barcelona do have the money to pay that fee, the deal will happen.

It may not be January, but next summer could see Bernardo Silva leave the club almost certainly. It's been two summers now of him teasing a move away from the club, a third summer is unlikely to see him stay.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: