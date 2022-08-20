Skip to main content

Opinion: Bernardo Silva Will Stay At Manchester City

Barcelona's chances of signing Bernardo Silva seem to be running out, and they now lie on Frenkie De Jong's decision.

Manchester City will be more confident now than two weeks ago in regards to keeping Bernardo Silva. The player joining Barcelona seemed inevitable then, but less so now. Barcelona need funds, and they need Frenkie De Jong to make a decision.

Frenkie's salary reduction can't be enough for Barcelona to afford Bernardo Silva, his sale has to happen.

Bernardo

Bernardo Silva will stay at Manchester City.

Bernardo Silva will cost £85million, and Barcelona will not be able to spend that within the financial fair play guidelines without the sale of Frenkie De Jong.

The sale of the player will pocket Barcelona £85million, and also free up as massive space on the wage bill. A salary reduction alone will not free up enough funds for the club to sign Frenkie, plus the fact Barcelona owe the player £17million in deferred wages.

Bernardo Silva will stay at Manchester City this year, but it can't be ruled out that he won't leave next season. The player has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano to be interested in the prospect of Barcelona, and if a proposal does come, he would be expected to accept.

Keeping the midfielder will be important for Manchester City. Losing a player of his quality so late in the window is not an easy thing to replace, and it would have serious ramifications for their aspirations for the season.

