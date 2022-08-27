Skip to main content

Opinion: Erling Haaland Could Break Premier League Record

Erling Haaland really could break the record for most goals in a single Premier League season.

The Norwegian has taken to the Premier League like a lion to the jungle. His class is evident every time he steps onto the pitch, and his strength was almost super human for Manchester City's third goal today.

With six goals in four games already this season, Erling Haaland really could break Mohammed Salah's Premier League record.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland celebrates another goal.

Manchester City have had to change the way they play to cater for Erling Haaland, but he is really repaying that change in play style.

Erling Haaland scored a 19 minute hat-trick for Manchester City today, and is comfortably the leagues top goal scorer. 

In comparison to when Mohammed Salah broke the record with 32 goals, after four games the Egyptian only had two Premier League goals, compared to Erling Haaland's impressive six.

The striker has scored more goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season, and if he continues this form of six goals every four games, he will surely smash past Mohammed Salah's record.

Haaland is averaging 1.65 goal per 90 in the Premier League, which is a 59% increase from the his time in Germany. The quality of player behind him is adding to the heights the striker can truly reach in world football.

Today was Erling Haaland's 13th career hat-trick, and it's likely that won't be the last one we see this season.

