Skip to main content

Opinion: Erling Haaland & Julian Alvarez Must Start Against Aston Villa

Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez must start against Aston Villa but should also be Manchester City's duo going forward.

There is something frightening about a strike partnership with different qualities that are both equally as destructive to oppositions as the other, Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez possess that.

Erling Haaland is tall, fast and powerful. Julian Alvarez is agile, creative and nimble. They both complimented each other so well, and the two on the pitch together is a nightmare for opponents.

Defenders in the first couple of games for City were occupied with just Erling Haaland. They scored goals, but they weren't as fluid as they could be in the first couple of games. 

Erling Haaland & Julian Alvarez

Manchester City have an exciting duo on their hands.

The Nottingham Forest game brought a new dynamic nature to the table. The defenders had two players to watch, which frees up space for the likes of Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva out wide. 

It is an attacking line that is almost impossible to mark. A defender's biggest nightmare is pace. Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland have more pace than a player knows what to do with.

Many people questioned the decision not to replace Raheem Sterling, but as Gary Neville spoke about on the Overlap a month ago, people internally at Manchester City believe Julian Alvarez is a special player.

It is a front line that must play against Aston Villa, and arguably as the games go on. Erling Haaland will not stop scoring, but Julian Alvarez had the better overall game against Nottingham Forest.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It will be interesting to see if Pep Guardiola sticks to it tomorrow.

                  Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityAston Villa

Gerrard
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Match Prediction

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pep laughing cover
News

Pep Guardiola Explains Academy Transfer Policy Following Southampton Sales

By Jake Mahon
Steven Gerrard Pep Guardiola
News

'Always Difficult' - Pep Guardiola Prepares For Aston Villa Trip

By Alex Caddick
Jack Grealish
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Gives Injury Updates On Three Players

By Dylan Mcbennett
Ilkay Gundogan
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: The Last Game They Played

By Dylan Mcbennett
Steven Gerrard Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Aston Villa vs Manchester City | Where To Watch | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Matt Skinner
Pep and Haaland
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals If Haaland Signing Convinced Him To Stay At Manchester City

By Alex Caddick
Manuel Akanji
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola Speaks On Decision To Sign Manuel Akanji

By Dylan Mcbennett