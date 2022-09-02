Opinion: Erling Haaland & Julian Alvarez Must Start Against Aston Villa

There is something frightening about a strike partnership with different qualities that are both equally as destructive to oppositions as the other, Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez possess that.

Erling Haaland is tall, fast and powerful. Julian Alvarez is agile, creative and nimble. They both complimented each other so well, and the two on the pitch together is a nightmare for opponents.

Defenders in the first couple of games for City were occupied with just Erling Haaland. They scored goals, but they weren't as fluid as they could be in the first couple of games.

Manchester City have an exciting duo on their hands. IMAGO / News Images

The Nottingham Forest game brought a new dynamic nature to the table. The defenders had two players to watch, which frees up space for the likes of Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva out wide.

It is an attacking line that is almost impossible to mark. A defender's biggest nightmare is pace. Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland have more pace than a player knows what to do with.

Many people questioned the decision not to replace Raheem Sterling, but as Gary Neville spoke about on the Overlap a month ago, people internally at Manchester City believe Julian Alvarez is a special player.

It is a front line that must play against Aston Villa, and arguably as the games go on. Erling Haaland will not stop scoring, but Julian Alvarez had the better overall game against Nottingham Forest.

It will be interesting to see if Pep Guardiola sticks to it tomorrow.

