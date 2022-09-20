Opinion: Jude Bellingham Could Replace Bernardo Silva At Manchester City

Bernardo Silva looks like he will finally leave Manchester City this summer after two years of hinting to the club that he would prefer to leave the club if a suitable offer came in for him.

Barcelona didn't have the financial capabilities to sign the player this summer, but they are expected to do so next season in the summer or even in January.

Manchester City are aware what needs to be done in the midfield, and with the departure of Silva freeing up a potentially big transfer fee, Jude Bellingham could be the massive option for Pep Guardiola's men.

Bernardo Silva has been tipped to leave Manchester City. IMAGO / PA Images

Bellingham wants a move back to England, and with the midfield of City ageing slightly in key positions, he would add that youth and quality to a midfield that needs it in the next few seasons.

Bernardo Silva's profile simply cannot be replaced, but Jude Bellingham has quality that would improve any midfield. Silva is expected to possibly join Barcelona next summer barring anything strange changing.

Jude Bellingham makes a lot of sense for Manchester City. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

With Kevin De Bruyne getting slightly getting on in age, Jude Bellingham adds a new intensity and dynamic to the middle of the park. The club know investment is needed and have made the area a priority going forward.

Liverpool will be the biggest challengers for Bellingham, and possibly Manchester United due to how close they came to signing him in the past. It will be a saga, but like Erling Haaland, City will be hoping Jude Bellingham chooses blue.

