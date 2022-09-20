Skip to main content
Opinion: Jude Bellingham Could Replace Bernardo Silva At Manchester City

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Opinion: Jude Bellingham Could Replace Bernardo Silva At Manchester City

With Bernardo Silva rumoured to be leaving Manchester City next summer, and Jude Bellingham tipped to leave Dortmund, it looks more than logical.

Bernardo Silva looks like he will finally leave Manchester City this summer after two years of hinting to the club that he would prefer to leave the club if a suitable offer came in for him.

Barcelona didn't have the financial capabilities to sign the player this summer, but they are expected to do so next season in the summer or even in January.

Manchester City are aware what needs to be done in the midfield, and with the departure of Silva freeing up a potentially big transfer fee, Jude Bellingham could be the massive option for Pep Guardiola's men.

Wolves, Bernardo Silva, Jonny Otto, Manchester City

Bernardo Silva has been tipped to leave Manchester City.

Bellingham wants a move back to England, and with the midfield of City ageing slightly in key positions, he would add that youth and quality to a midfield that needs it in the next few seasons.

Bernardo Silva's profile simply cannot be replaced, but Jude Bellingham has quality that would improve any midfield. Silva is expected to possibly join Barcelona next summer barring anything strange changing.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham makes a lot of sense for Manchester City.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With Kevin De Bruyne getting slightly getting on in age, Jude Bellingham adds a new intensity and dynamic to the middle of the park. The club know investment is needed and have made the area a priority going forward.

Liverpool will be the biggest challengers for Bellingham, and possibly Manchester United due to how close they came to signing him in the past. It will be a saga, but like Erling Haaland, City will be hoping Jude Bellingham chooses blue.

                    Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityBarcelona

Bruno Fernandes
News

Bruno Fernandes Talks About Ex-Manchester City Midfielder Fernandinho

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
News

Mario Pafundi From Manchester City's Medical Team Joins Norway

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland, Joao Cancelo, Jack Grealish, Manuel Akanji, Manchester City
News

Jack Grealish Thinks Manchester City Have Changed Due To Erling Haaland

By Elliot Thompson
Rafael Leao
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Big Admirers Of Rafael Leao

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jack Grealish
News

Kevin De Bruyne Speaks Out About Jack Grealish Criticism

By Elliot Thompson
Ethan Nwaneri
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Arsenal Youngster Ethan Nwaneri

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Thinking Of Jude Bellingham

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manuel Akanji, Daniel Podence, Manchester City, Wolves
News

Pep Guardiola Praises Manuel Akanji and Kevin De Bruyne's New Role

By Matt Skinner