Opinion: Kevin De Bruyne Could Break His Own Premier League Assist Record

Manchester City have signed one of the most perfect players to have in front of a player like Kevin De Bruyne. Erling Haaland's movement is a dream for De Bruyne's passes, and the combination could break records.

Erling Haaland is on course to break Mohamed Salah's single season goalscoring record, could Kevin De Bruyne break his and Thierry Henry's single season goal scoring record?

Can Kevin De Bruyne break his own record? IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Kevin De Bruyne equalled Thierry Henry's 20 assists in one season record back in the 19/20 season. But he did not have Erling Haaland in his team that year.

Sergio Aguero was an unbelivable player for Manchester City, but the qualities Erling Haaland has suit Kevin De Bruyne's play style better.

But, Manchester City also have a player like Aguero in the squad in Julian Alvarez which gives De Bruyne even more opportunities to create goalscoring chances throughout the season.

If anyone is going to break that record it will be De Bruyne, and he really looks to be in brilliant form so far this season. His assist against Newcastle United is arguably already assist of the season, and the quality of the ball for Erling Haaland's goal against Aston Villa was on a level only he can produce.

It will be interesting to see if Kevin De Bruyne can keep up this level of performance for the season, especially with the world cup. If he does, we may see a new Premier League assist record this season.

