Opinion: Kieran Trippier's Red Card Should Have Stood Against Manchester City

Kieran Trippier had a red card over turned on Saturday in the Premier League against Manchester City, and the decision to over turn it was hugely controversial.

The decision Jarred Gillett made to over turn the red card was strange, but slightly understandable. The VAR may have looked at the actual contact the injury made as opposed to the damage it could have caused.

But the damage it could have caused is important. Kieran Trippier was high and late, and Kevin De Bruyne is lucky to have walked away with no serious injuries.

Jarred Gillett went against his on field decision. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Consistency is something that has been for a long time asked from the referees. Kieran Trippier's red card was another example of the lack of it.

Everton midfielder Allan was sent off last season against Newcastle United for a tackle on Allan Saint-Maximin. The midfielder was shown a straight red, for a tackle extremely similar to the one Kieran Trippier got away with.

The tackles are extremely similar, and the argument can be made that Kieran Trippier's was actually more dangerous. Allan was given a three-match ban, while Trippier will not miss a minute due to his tackle.

Jamie Carragher felt the tackle and the decision that was taken due to it will lead to a rule change with VAR.

How dangerous a tackle could have been has to be taken into account, and the height the player dived in and the pace Kevin De Bruyne was running at, he is lucky to have walked away with no injury.

