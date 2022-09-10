Opinion: Liverpool Will Still Challenge Manchester City For The Title

A lot of the media feel Liverpool are already out of the title race after a very poor start to the season. Jurgen Klopp's side have won two out of five games, with the wins coming against Bournemouth and a very very late winner against Newcastle United.

Of course Liverpool have struggled, but Jurgen Klopp's side are extremely resilient, and with key players coming back from injury in the coming weeks, they can certainly turn things around very quickly.

Jurgen Klopp's side have had a tough start to the season. IMAGO / NurPhoto

The return of Thiago will settle down an absent midfield that has been present for the reds in recent weeks. James Milner has showed his age, and it has really cost Liverpool in key games.

The return of Thiago will add a new dimension to the team, and a more steady midfield will allow Liverpool to dominate games more than they have.

The theme with games involving Liverpool this season has been that they're very much like a basketball match. There is no sign of the control we've been so used to seeing under Jurgen Klopp's reign.

Thiago will be key for Liverpool when he returns. IMAGO / News Images

Tottenham Hotspur still have an immaturity that Liverpool do not have in their team. If there's one side that can go on an unbeaten run and challenge Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, it is Liverpool.

The front line needs to click. Sadio Mane is a bigger miss than most envisioned, and maybe his absence will see Liverpool fall victim to the pure quality of Manchester City in the end.

But they will be closer to challenging than Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur.

