Opinion: Manchester City Are Everything Manchester United Were, And Maybe More

As the bubbles popped around the London Stadium on Sunday evening in front of a record crowd, the Hammers in attendance got to watch a masterclass of football.

It's been five years since Manchester United have won a trophy, and as the Red's walked off the pitch to another chorus of boos on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City were getting ready to begin their defence of another title.

Two clubs, one at the peak of world football, and another dwindling away to mid table mediocrity.

Bernardo Silva Celebrates At Old Trafford

Bernardo Silva against Manchester United last season.

Manchester City replaced Raheem Sterling before he even left the club with Jack Grealish last summer, Manchester United still haven't replaced Micheal Carrick, who retired five-years ago. 

The startling differences to the Red and Blue side of Manchester is now unrecognizable, as Manchester City develop into this generations Manchester United.

A tsunami of Blue is washing over the old guard of Red in the City, and United must watch as Pep Guardiola adds Premier League after Premier League to the collection.

Manchester City have become everything Manchester United were, and may become even more if they continue to rule English football the way they have.

There does not currently seem to be a way back for the Red side of Manchester. 

As Brighton sang, "Your City is Blue", after going 2-0 up inside 40 minutes at Old Trafford, Erik Ten Hag caught his first glimpse of the plague that has washed over the club since 2013. It can be assumed it won't be the last time the Dutchman has to watch it.

If Manchester City win the league this year, they will become the second team in history to win three in a row alongside Manchester United.

The Blue's are slowly but surely catching up, and it won't be long until the Red side of Manchester are forgotten.

