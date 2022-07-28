Opinion: Manchester City Must Keep Bernardo Silva At The Club This Season

Manchester City must see off advances from Barcelona and keep Bernardo Silva at the club next season. Barcelona are heavily interested, and have openly expressed Bernardo Silva is the man they want going forward in midfield. Manchester City should reject any advances for Silva, as the player is arguably the most important member of the team.

Barcelona will try for Silva if Frenkie De Jong leaves for Manchester United, but City should reject all proposals.

Manchester City should do all they can to keep Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / Sportimage

There have been times within the last few seasons that Bernardo Silva has been hailed as one of the best on the planet. He plays the role Pep Guardiola asks of him perfectly, and is the perfect blend of a player between attack and defence.

There is one simple reason City need to keep hold of Bernardo Silva, and that's how unique of a player there is. There is nobody like Bernardo Silva on the planet. If City are to let him go, they will never find another Bernardo Silva. No matter how much money they get.

Now if Bernardo Silva hands in a request, or begs the club to leave, that's a different story. But according to reports, Silva has never once hinted he wants to leave the club.

Manchester City are in a strong position due to that, and in the unlikely scenario Frenkie De Jong does leave Barcelona, don't have to pander to the advances Barcelona are willing to make.

It remains to be seen where Bernardo Silva ends up next season, but the City should do whatever they can to keep the player in Sky Blue.

