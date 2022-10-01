Opinion: Manchester City Should Hijack Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku Deal

As recently reported by BILD, RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku has completed a medical ahead of a planned move to Chelsea next summer. The Blues will be looking to trigger a £52million release clause that becomes active at the end of the season.

The £72million-rated attacker has been highly impressive since his move from PSG in 2019, drawing attention from clubs all over Europe. Man City should look to be one of those interested clubs that attempt to hijack Chelsea's potential signing.

With 35 goals and 20 assists in 52 outings last season, it is easy to see why Chelsea are looking to secure the Frenchman's services so early in the season.

At the youthful age of just 24, and the ability to play multiple positions in the attacking half of the pitch, Nkunku would be the perfect addition to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City squad.

Guardiola has seen the player's abilities first hand during Man City's 6-3 victory over Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League last season, with the youngster bagging all three goals for the German side.

With players such as Bernardo Silva and İlkay Gündoğan linked with potential moves away from the Etihad, stealing Nkunku from under Chelsea's noses could offer a cheap alternative for such a special player.

The signings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez give off the impression that Guardiola may lineup the two in a "little and large" strikeforce in the future. This is further reasoning for the signing of Nkunku, whose preferred position as a second striker means the Leipzig man could mould seamlessly into City's lineup.

Nkunku's potential would be silly to overlook, with his goalscoring capability and selflessness to tally up 48 assists in 148 Leipzig appearances.

The attacker is also a proven talent at international level, with eight caps for France. When looking at the talent that Didier Deschamp possesses within the squad, eight caps since his debut makes it even more impressive.

If reports are to be believed, talks between Nkunku and Chelsea are progressing rapidly, which leaves City very little time to get involved and strike a deal for the young talent.

It may be too late.

