Opinion: Manchester City Versus Newcastle United Key Match Ups

Manchester City take on Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon under very different circumstances to the last time they faced each other at St James Park.

Newcastle United haven't got the most remarkable record against the defending champions in the Premier League era, only winning once, a 2-1 at home in January 2019 with Salomón Rondón and Matt Ritchie scoring for the Magpies after a 1st-minute strike from Sergio Agüero.

Looking ahead to Sunday's fixture, Newcastle boasts a new style under Eddie Howe with the extra backing from the new owners keen to strengthen the squad in both transfer windows they have been involved with.

Bruno Guimarães vs Kevin de Bruyne

The battle of the creative sparks in midfield, with both playing in the season's opening games. Guimarães has yet to get on the scoresheet for Newcastle this season, only registering one shot which was off target. When Guimarães was signed back in the winter transfer window, he introduced himself with five goals in 17 appearances, six off the substitutes bench.

Kevin de Bruyne started the season with one goal and two assists over 178 minutes of Premier League football, two less than Guimarães.

Nick Pope vs Ederson

It's not often that you mention critical matchups between goalkeepers. Still, both have started the season without conceding and Pope picking up a man-of-the-match performance in his last outing against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Signed from Burnley early in the transfer window after they were relegated, the England international was a crucial factor in almost securing their survival. They missed out after losing to his current side on the season's final day.

Ederson has some pretty impressive statistics this season, with his pass success rate being 90.2% compared to Pope's 48.5%.

Allan Saint-Maximin vs Phil Foden

Saint-Maximin and Foden can light up a match with a moment of magic, whether it be an assist, goal or exceptional skill. Saint-Maximin hasn't scored this season but is coming off the back of scoring five goals and supplying five assists in the previous season with the Magpies across 35 appearances in the Premier League.

Foden was slightly ahead of Saint-Maximin in goals scored with nine from 28 Premier League appearances and also coming up with five assists. This season Foden has already got on the scoresheet with his first of the season coming against Bournemouth last weekend and getting his first assist in the same game in a 45-minute appearance.

Newcastle United's second half of last season was only bettered by Manchester City and Liverpool in terms of points; all eyes will be on St James Park on Sunday 21st August at 4:30 pm (BST).

