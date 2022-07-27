Skip to main content

Opinion: Manchester City Will Eventually Complete Marc Cucurella Transfer

There has been vast amounts of speculation surrounding Marc Cucurella at the minute. Some believe the player will stay put as Brighton are currently not interested in lowering their valuation. Others believe it is only a matter of time before the Spaniard signs on the dotted line for City.

As much as Brighton do not want to sell the player for below £50million, all signs point towards Manchester City getting their man.

Cucurella

Manchester City will eventually sign Marc Cucurella.

David Weir's words in his interview with Brighton's official website were telling. Part of Brighton's recruitment policy is to allow players they're signing to go to bigger clubs in the future. Why would that change for a player they've only had hold of for one year?

Yves Bissouma has had much longer in the Premier League than Marc Cucurella and spent longer at Brighton. Bissouma was also arguably a more sought after player for a longer period of time than Cucurella, yet Brighton sold the midfielder for £25million to Spurs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cucurella has detailed his disappointment at Brighton according to Fabrizio Romano, and judging by David Weir's words about the recruitment policy, a move to a bigger club in the future was something promised to the left-back when he first signed.

Manchester City are sticking to their guns, and there is extreme belief that eventually a move will be completed for the player. Brighton will not want to keep hold of a player who has publicly expressed his disappointment.

The deal will eventually be done, and it is expected to be for a fee lower than Brighton's current £50million asking price.

                                   Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityBrighton & Hove Albion

Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Jorges Mendes Has Offered Bernardo Silva To Barcelona And Real Madrid

By Dylan Mcbennett36 minutes ago
Lucas Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: The Most Probable Destination For Lyon Midfielder Lucas Paqueta is Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
John Stones
News

John Stones Has Admitted That It's Been Sad To See Players Leave This Transfer Window

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Liam Delap
News

Alan Hutton Thinks Liam Delap Will Be Part Of Manchester City's Future Plans

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago
Liverpool and Manchester City
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Match Preview And Where To Watch

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Liam Delap
News

Former England Goalkeeper Paul Robinson Believes Liam Delap Should Stay At Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago
Grimaldo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Still Interested In Benfica Left-Back Alex Grimaldo

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City and Brighton In Contact Every Day Over Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett7 hours ago