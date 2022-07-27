Opinion: Manchester City Will Eventually Complete Marc Cucurella Transfer

There has been vast amounts of speculation surrounding Marc Cucurella at the minute. Some believe the player will stay put as Brighton are currently not interested in lowering their valuation. Others believe it is only a matter of time before the Spaniard signs on the dotted line for City.

As much as Brighton do not want to sell the player for below £50million, all signs point towards Manchester City getting their man.

Manchester City will eventually sign Marc Cucurella. IMAGO / PA Images

David Weir's words in his interview with Brighton's official website were telling. Part of Brighton's recruitment policy is to allow players they're signing to go to bigger clubs in the future. Why would that change for a player they've only had hold of for one year?

Yves Bissouma has had much longer in the Premier League than Marc Cucurella and spent longer at Brighton. Bissouma was also arguably a more sought after player for a longer period of time than Cucurella, yet Brighton sold the midfielder for £25million to Spurs.

Cucurella has detailed his disappointment at Brighton according to Fabrizio Romano, and judging by David Weir's words about the recruitment policy, a move to a bigger club in the future was something promised to the left-back when he first signed.

Manchester City are sticking to their guns, and there is extreme belief that eventually a move will be completed for the player. Brighton will not want to keep hold of a player who has publicly expressed his disappointment.

The deal will eventually be done, and it is expected to be for a fee lower than Brighton's current £50million asking price.

