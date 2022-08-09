Skip to main content

Opinion: Manchester City Will Pay The Price If They Don't Sign A Left Back

Manchester City will pay the price this season if they fail to recruit a left-back.

Manchester City's pursuit of a senior left-back is reportedly still ongoing, but the Blue's will almost certainly pay the price if they fail to sign one before the window closes. One injury to Kyle Walker could set the wheels in motion for a catastrophe, but Joao Cancelo the only other senior full-back at the club.

City must sign one before the window closes, or it could cost them down the line.

Pep

Pep Guardiola will know the importance of signing a left-back this season.

Pep Guardiola knew when the window opened a left-back was a priority, and that was before Oleksandr Zinchenko left the club. Now after missing out on the main target Marc Cucurella, City are trying to find the best senior option for the squad.

If Kyle Walker was to get injured, Manchester City's only left-back options are Nathan Ake, and young Josh Wilson-Esbrand. A left-back signing is fundamental to Manchester City succeeding this season, and Guardiola will know that himself.

The club do have a list of players they are looking at and discussing internally at the moment. Borna Sosa is a massive possibility. The player was named as Manchester City's Plan B for Marc Cucurella before the deal fell through, and was named dropped by David Ornstein in an interview yesterday.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is another name to look out for, although the Wolves defender had a nightmare first game against Leeds as he scored an owl-goal in his teams 2-1 defeat.

Will Manchester City sign a left-back?

