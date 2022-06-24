Opinion: Manchester City Will Unveil Marc Cucurella And Kalvin Phillips Together

Manchester City have finally reached an agreement with Leeds United over the signing of midfielder Kalvin Phillips, and are expected to reach an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion over the transfer of Marc Cucurella soon.

The club have been working on deals for both at the same time, which may give a small hint into when the club plan on unveiling both players, if full agreements can be gotten over the line.

Marc Cucurella for Brighton IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City took a nostalgic route when unveiling the signing of Erling Haaland earlier this month. Pictures of Haaland in a Manchester City jersey shirt from his youth were recreated by the modern day man, something that went down a treat with Manchester City fans on social media.

Unveiling Kalvin Phillips and Marc Cucurella on the same day would have a similar affect on the fans. Clubs these days love to drive social media interaction, and announcing two players of that caliber on the same day would not only drive sales, but it would be a massive statement of intent for the rest of the league.

The agreement for Phillips is official, and the Marc Cucurella one is expected very soon.

Will they unveil both on the same day?

