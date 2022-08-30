Pep Guardiola and his team have sorted out a number of problems in the window this summer, but many feel the decision to not replace Raheem Sterling or Gabriel Jesus will come back to haunt them.

The lack of right footers in their forward line cause a problem against Crystal Palace in the first-half, but Pep Guardiola seems to be happy with the squad at his disposal.

Manchester City addressed their main issue from last season with the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. Pep Guardiola played much of the season with no number nine, and they went into the market and signed arguably the best one in the world.

Erling Haaland is doing everything Manchester City signed him for. IMAGO / Colorsport

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus left, but in case Julian Alvarez. Alvarez is one of the most highly rated youngsters on the planet, who can play anywhere across the front-line.

Oleksandr Zinchenko left but Manchester City replaced him with Sergio Gomez. Gomez has youth on his side and like Zinchenko can play a number of positions on the pitch.

All in all the only thing Manchester City may rue is their decision not to sign a centre-back. Nathan Ake is already injured, and the back line as a whole has looked poor in recent weeks.

Keeping Bernardo Silva was of utmost importance for Manchester City IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Manchester City are expected to be dormant on deadline day in terms of incomings, but there could still be some out goings with Adedire Mebude the subject of interest from a number of clubs.

