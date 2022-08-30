Skip to main content

Opinion: Manchester City Won't Be Active On Deadline Day

Manchester City won't dip into the window on deadline day, and can be happy with the business they've already done this summer.

Pep Guardiola and his team have sorted out a number of problems in the window this summer, but many feel the decision to not replace Raheem Sterling or Gabriel Jesus will come back to haunt them.

The lack of right footers in their forward line cause a problem against Crystal Palace in the first-half, but Pep Guardiola seems to be happy with the squad at his disposal.

Manchester City addressed their main issue from last season with the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. Pep Guardiola played much of the season with no number nine, and they went into the market and signed arguably the best one in the world.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is doing everything Manchester City signed him for.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus left, but in case Julian Alvarez. Alvarez is one of the most highly rated youngsters on the planet, who can play anywhere across the front-line.

Oleksandr Zinchenko left but Manchester City replaced him with Sergio Gomez. Gomez has youth on his side and like Zinchenko can play a number of positions on the pitch.

All in all the only thing Manchester City may rue is their decision not to sign a centre-back. Nathan Ake is already injured, and the back line as a whole has looked poor in recent weeks.

Bernardo Silva

Keeping Bernardo Silva was of utmost importance for Manchester City

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester City are expected to be dormant on deadline day in terms of incomings, but there could still be some out goings with Adedire Mebude the subject of interest from a number of clubs.

                 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne
Features/Opinions

On This Day In 2015: Kevin De Bruyne Signed For Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett
Adedire Mebude
Transfer Rumours

Report: PSV Have No Concrete Interest In Manchester City's Adedire Mebude

By Dylan Mcbennett
Rodri, Manchester City
Match Coverage

Rodri Reveals Half-Time Motivation For Crystal Palace Fightback

By Jake Mahon
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Dreams Of Barcelona, But Won't Force Move

By Dylan Mcbennett
Paul Tierney
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Referee, Officials and VAR

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pep Guardiola
News

'I Want More' - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola

By Alex Caddick
Lucas Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

OFFICIAL: Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta Joins West Ham United

By Dylan Mcbennett
Shaun Wright-Phillips & Mark Hughes
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Most Recent Fixture

By Dylan Mcbennett