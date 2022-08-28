Opinion: Manchester City's Defensive Issues Need To Be Addressed

Manchester City have conceded five goals in the last two games against Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, but this trend of going behind in games goes back to the end of last season too.

West Ham United went two goals up, Aston Villa went two goals up on the final day against Pep Guardiola's side, in something that has now become a common theme when watching Manchester City.

The defensive issues are there for everyone to see, and Pep Guardiola will need to address them sooner rather than later.

Joachim Andersen makes it 2-0 to Crystal Palace. IMAGO / Action Plus

In their last 5 competitive games, including the Liverpool game in the Community Shield, Manchester City have conceded eight goals.

Two admittedly impressive clean sheets against West Ham and Bournemouth, but three worrying performances against Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

The theme goes back to the end of last season, and it nearly cost Manchester City the league. The last two games of the season saw them fall two down to West Ham United and Aston Villa, and both times have to come back to win or draw the games.

How could Pep address the problem?

Pep Guardiola could revert to a tactic he has employed only a few times during his time at Manchester City and even in his full career as a manager, two holding midfielders.

The back four may need a little bit more protection to come through this tough moment, and implementing a midfield pairing of Rodri and Kalvin Phillips could be the way to do it.

The inverted full-backs may also have to stop, with many feeling it leaves Pep Guardiola's team susceptible at the back.

It is a problem that needs to be fixed, and if Manchester City seriously want to win the league this year, it needs to be fixed quickly.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: