Opinion: Premier League Team Of The Season So Far

The 22/23 installment of the Premier League so far has been one it's best ever starts. Shock result after shock result, and some impressive individual performances to match in an exciting beginning to the season.

Manchester City have had arguably the most impressive of the lot in Erling Haaland, but how many other players make it into the Premier League Team Of The Season thus far?

We here at City Transfer Room take a look at the best performers.

Who's performed the best in the league this season? IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Premier League Team Of The Season So Far:

GK: Allisson: Without him Liverpool would be a lot further down then they are at the moment. Big saves at big moments mean he's been the best in the league.

RB: Diogo Dalot: Hard to argue against Diogo Dalot's performances for Manchester United this season. Solid in every game and creative on the ball when he gets it.

CB: William Saliba: A standout performer so far for Arsenal, Saliba is making a massive name for himself. Has barely put a foot wrong.

CB: Lisandro Martinez: Billed to small when he came into the league, but has quickly put that to bed. Transformed Manchester United's defence.

Joao Cancelo has been immense for Manchester City. IMAGO / Focus Images

LB: Joao Cancelo: Words are failing to describe the elegance of this man. The best in the country by far.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne: Six assists already and has looked better than ever with Erling Haaland in front of him. The best in the league.

CM: Martin Odegaard: A key cog in a team that sit top of the league, very impressive so far for Arsenal.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister: Been superb for Brighton thus far, and a massive reason why they're 4th in the league.

CAM: Ivan Toney: A striker by nature, but for the teams sake he's playing CAM. Unplayable at times.

Erling Haaland is in a league of his own. IMAGO / News Images

ST: Erling Haaland: Wow. 11 goals already, if he stays fit, records could be broken.

ST: Aleksandar Mitrovic: Proved his doubters wrong early doors. Been immense for a Fulham side who are really impressing.

