Opinion: Would Replacing Raheem Sterling With Neymar Be a ‘Downgrade’ for Manchester City

Only Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho have won more Premier League titles with Manchester City than Raheem Sterling and various names have been linked with replacing the England international.

Neymar is one of those and having already been offered to Cityzens and them not taking up the chance proves one talkSPORT pundit right it would seem as mentioned by Ryan Sidle of SportBible

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Trevor Sinclair was keen to point out that he thinks the 30-year-old would be a downgrade on what they had in Sterling when discussing the potential transfer on the breakfast show.

"I got laughed out of the studio when I said to people you know if you've had the chance to have Neymar or Raheem who would you have as a manager. As a coach if you want consistency week in, week out and when he's having a bad game he'll still be a seven out of ten," the former Manchester City winger said

"He works hard for the team he's got a fantastic work ethic whereas Neymar, when he's not playing or he's not doing well going forward he might as well not be that on the pitch and that's the difference between the two players and for me, he's gonna be a top hit at Chelsea".

Nasir Jabbar reported that the deal was immediately rejected due to Paris Saint Germain wanting to include Bernardo Silva in a deal for the Brazilian international.

It's clear to see that the Portuguese midfielder is valued highly at the Etihad Stadium and part of Pep Guardiola's plans with the club also rebuffing all advances from Barcelona during this transfer window.

It's left to see if anything will come from either a move for Neymar coming to the Premier League or Bernardo Silva leaving the current title holders as the countdown to the season continues with City getting the majority of their business sorted early.

