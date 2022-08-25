Paul Ince Thinks Erling Haaland Is Far Superior To Darwin Nunez

Liverpool and Manchester City fought it out for the Premier League title last season with City winning the league by one point so both sides main additions in the transfer window to attempt to take them to the next level and Paul Ince has decided Manchester City have made the better deal.

The Premier League Champions and Liverpool both ended up selling a goal scoring winger each with Raheem Sterling and Sadio Mane leaving.

Haaland got his third goal of the season against Newcastle IMAGO / Colorsport

City bought Erling Haaland to replace Sterling and Liverpool got Darwin Nunez.

Current Reading manager and former Manchester United and Liverpool player Paul Ince has had his say on the pair of striker who hope to take the Premier League by storm for many years.

Speaking to BoyleSports Premier League he said: "There's a vast difference between the Portuguese league and the Premier League. Just because he scored 20+ goals over there, doesn't mean he can do that for Liverpool.

"It's a lot of money to pay for someone who is un-tried and it's very different if you're buying someone like Erling Haaland. When you think about who you'd rather have, I'd take Haaland over Nunez all day long.

"The jury's still out for Nunez, but give him time and he'll score goals because of the way Liverpool play."

So far in all competitions Nunez has two goals to Haaland's three and the Norwegian is expected to get further ahead of the Uruguayan in goals due to the fact Nunez will be suspended for the next two league games.

