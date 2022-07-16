Paul Merson: Manchester City May Regret Allowing Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to Leave the Club

Manchester City may be criticized for allowing two key players to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer in Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

One Sky Sports pundit thinks they'll just have enough to add a Premier League trophy to the cabinet.

Paul Merson is backing The Cityzens to retain their title this forthcoming season but has warned that they may regret Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus leaving the club.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"I think Manchester City will win the Premier League," the former Arsenal and England midfielder told Sportskeeda. "But I have to say it's not as much of a foregone conclusion as others make it out to be".

Merson believes Guardiola's side will still have enough to make it a third Premier League title in a row, with just that little bit more firepower than Liverpool.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Erling Haaland's arrival is obviously a massive boost for Pep Guardiola, but it's not the end of it with Liverpool still very much in the running. With the departures of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, Manchester City have lost at least 30 Premier League goals between the pair and that could turn out to be a huge problem for them.

"The only worry for Liverpool, on the other hand, is that they've lost an unbelievable player in Sadio Mane, who scored big goals for them over the years. They'll have to rely on Darwin Nunez to settle as quickly as Luis Diaz did, which is obviously a long shot because the Colombian took to English football like a duck to water.

"If Jurgen Klopp can get Nunez firing immediately, it'll be tight once again. But if that doesn't happen, I think Manchester City should win the Premier League."

