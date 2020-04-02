‘A holistic approach’ - Pep Guardiola and the Culture of Success

It is January 2013. The race for ascendancy in La Liga is at its midpoint. Yet, it is futile. The race has already been won. Barcelona sit eighteen points ahead of rivals Real Madrid. Tito Vilanova, the man who had been Pep Guardiola’s understudy at the club, is responsible for leading this irrepressible charge.

In a rare moment, Guardiola confides his feelings to the press about his former club’s march towards the league title. ‘I took over a legacy’, he says, reflecting upon his four-year spell in charge at the Camp Nou, ‘and the greatest pride I can feel comes from seeing that everything continues the same as when I was there, or better’.

1 February 2016. The day marks an epoch in Manchester City’s history. After this date, it is impossible to discuss the club without reference to Pep Guardiola. City are presently defined by the Catalan’s presence at the helm of the club, and shall come to be defined by how the club deals with his absence.

The appointment of Guardiola, aside from being the highest profile acquisition in the club’s history, represented far more than the hiring of a new manager. It signified the culmination of a plan that had its seeds first sowed in the autumn of 2012. Former Barcelona Vice-President Ferran Soriano arrived in Manchester to become City’s CEO, and ex-Barcelona technical director Txiki Begiristain was appointed as the club’s director of football.

The charm offensive had begun. City were going to uproot the intellectual and strategic foundations of Barcelona’s dominance and plant them in Manchester. Guardiola was to be the jewel in the crown, and the club were prepared to bide their time.

This was the man who had transformed Barcelona from a side suffering a crisis of identity and teetering on the brink of decline into one of, if not the, greatest and most artistic sides to grace a football field.

Of the nineteen competitions Guardiola’s Barça contested, only five ended without triumph. They broke countless records and mesmerised fans as they glided to three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies. Barcelona had briefly acquired a stranglehold on European football. And, more significantly, this vice-like grip did not simply evaporate once Pep departed in 2012. Admittedly, it loosened - only one Champions League trophy has since landed at the Nou Camp, but five of the seven subsequent league campaigns have ended with Barcelona reigning supreme.

It would be easy to explain this success as the inexorable result of the abundance of talent that overflowed at Barcelona. Any side that could boast the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi should be challenging for honours.

But, those same players were present in 2007 when Barcelona could only finish third in La Liga, having lost as many games as RCD Mallorca. And this was more than just winning trophies. This was redefining the fundamentals of the game. Possession-based football and positional play taken to the nth degree now appeared to be the blueprint for supremacy on the field.

And any sports fan knows only too well that possessing the best players is no guarantee of success. Real Madrid endured three miserable years without winning a league title or progressing past the Champions League quarter-finals from 2003-2006. This was in spite of employing an embarrassment of riches that included Zidane, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Beckham, Raul and Luis Figo.

So why did Barcelona from 2008 onwards reach such dizzying and unprecedented heights, and how does that apply to City now?

Does the answer reside in the genius of Guardiola, the unrivalled talent of Messi, the magical feet of Iniesta or tactical innovations? These were, after all, cogs that turned the wheels of success. But the real answer perhaps lies in something deeper; something less tangible, an overarching idea that weaved all these factors together into a beautiful tapestry. The answer is culture. Culture is intrinsic to the success of any business. It is a rule that is as applicable to the offices of Silicon Valley as it is to the corridors and training fields of the Etihad campus.

When Guardiola replaced Frank Rijkaard at Barcelona, his greatest achievement was his inculcation of a culture that had first been forged at the club during the Catalan’s own playing days by the legendary Dutchman Johan Cryuff. Indeed, it was why he had been appointed in the first place.

When Soriano was choosing Barcelona’s successor to Rjikaard, culture was at the forefront of his rationale. Along with Txiki, he devised a nine-point checklist of criteria that was used to assess the suitability of candidates for the job.

As Prof. Damian Hughes explains in his work The Barcelona Way: How to Create a High-Performance Culture, of these nine specifications, only two concerned ‘the technical skills required to coach a leading football team’.

Instead, the majority centred on more universal, generic qualities that would determine what kind of environment the manager would foster. These included the behaviours that the manager deemed acceptable within his team, the ability to cultivate leadership among his players and the compatibility of the person’s values with those of the club.

Soriano and Txiki had realised that there was a thread that linked culture and success. The rationale that underpins this is probably best captured by the US philosopher Will Durant’s oft-cited quotation that asserts “Excellence is not an act, but a habit”. If you could cultivate an excellent culture, defined fundamentally as the beliefs, behaviours and habits of a collection of people, then the results would correspond.

Jose Mourinho, the Portuguese coach who had led FC Porto to a European treble and transformed Chelsea into English champions, had applied to succeed Rjikaard at Barcelona. As a football coach, he dwarfed Pep, whose only experience had been a year in charge of Barcelona B in the Spanish third division. But, Pep, a Catalan and inheritor of Cryuff’s vision, was better aligned to the culture of the club; or, rather, the culture that Soriano and Txiki hoped to restore.

This was a culture that centred on commitment, hard work and humility. It had first been introduced by Cryuff during his spell in charge from 1988 to 1996, but the club had drifted further and further away from these habits. Cryuff’s legacy, though, was the philosophy on the pitch. His vision of ‘Total Football’ dictated that every player was comfortable on the ball and would be confident in any position on the pitch. His ideas were instilled in every player from the first team to the kids in La Masia.

Txiki and Soriano instantly set about implementing a strategy that placed culture at the forefront of all decisions in Manchester, most notably in 2013 when fan-favourite Roberto Mancini was sacked and replaced with Manuel Pellegrini. There was a clear contrast between the combative nature of Mancini’s rule and the affable, relaxed disposition of his Chilean successor. There was also a clear contrast between the philosophies of the two coaches when it came to how football should be played.

A key part of the club’s official justification given at the time for the dismissal of the popular and successful Italian was that it signalled the need ‘to develop a holistic approach to all aspects of football at the club’.

The phrase was immediately latched upon by the press, who widely derided it as pretentious corporate jargon which had no place in football. One journalist observed that the use of the term ‘holistic’ had prompted ‘howls of derision from across the land’.

The same journalists who had poured scorn on the idea were no doubt among the first to laud City and Pellegrini for producing some of the most beautiful football the league had seen on the club’s dramatic path to the title in 2014. With the ‘holistic’ approach at its peak, Guardiola first guided City to a record-breaking 100 point tally in the league and then to an unprecedented domestic treble.

Marti Perarnau, the Spanish journalist who enjoyed unrivalled access to Pep’s management methods during his tenure at Bayern Munich, wrote in Pep Guardiola: The Evolution that the main objective of Guardiola’s project at City, aside from the obvious goals of improving his players and delivering silverware to the club, is to ‘rebuild the team and everything this implies – competitive drive, character, philosophy and rituals’. Essentially, it was to nurture a new culture.

It is the inculcation of this culture that acts as Guardiola’s lodestar. It is because he has a vision with unalterable principles. A vision of how football should be played. With unyielding commitment, with passion, with humility, and, most importantly, with the ball.

There is no room for compromise with these principles. Few players were as gifted as the 2005 Ballon D’or winner Ronaldinho, but Pep would not countenance the presence of a player who was known to sleep off hangovers in the physio’s room. The Brazilian was swiftly sold to AC Milan.

La Masia graduate Pedro may not have had a tenth of Ronaldinho’s talent, yet the imperative of establishing a new culture made the Spaniard’s commitment, work rate and humility a more desirable squad member.

There is a common story told to illuminate the commitment culture Pep desired. In one game early on in Guardiola’s tenure the score was tied at 0-0 when in the last minute Barcelona missed a glorious chance to snatch all three points. Guardiola’s response was not one of despair. Instead, he immediately turned round to face his bench. Why?

He wanted to study the reactions of his substitutes. He wanted to see which of the players who, in spite of their natural frustration at being deemed surplus to requirements for the ninety minutes, displayed signs of frustration at this missed opportunity. The absence of an emotional response exposed the absence of commitment to the team.

Humility is likewise a non-negotiable commandment that must not be broken. Zlatan Ibrahimovic notoriously lamented that all the staff were prohibited from driving flash cars to the training ground. Carlos Puyol, the captain, once intervened to stop Thiago and Dani Alves from dancing in celebration after a goal in a 7-0 demolition of Rayo Vallecano.

We have seen glimpses of a similar approach at City. When Raheem Sterling showboated in the dying stages of City’s 3-1 derby triumph over United in November 2018, Guardiola visibly chided the winger on the pitch immediately after the final whistle. Additionally, stars such as Yaya Toure and Samir Nasri failed to earn Guardiola’s faith, whereas less skilful but more assiduous figures like Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko have done.

It was this culture that underpinned Barcelona’s time as the apex predator in European football. Even when Guardiola departed, the culture he instilled remained. This ensured that his exit did not prove destabilising, at least in the manner that would typically accompany the loss of such a colossal figurehead at a club. The same can apply to City. In fact, Pep is actively planning for it.

In October 2016, Perarnau disclosed what was at the forefront of Guardiola’s mind when he accepted the managerial post at City. ‘Pep’s goal in Manchester City is very, very ambitious’, Marti said. ‘First of all, [it is] to create a team spirit, that will remain for many years. For many years, [even] after Pep leaves’.

It's as if Guardiola installs his own software into the squad. He will leave, but the coding he has imparted will remain. Indeed, it is impossible to override. It becomes second nature, instinct even, within his players. It is then down to his successor to mould it to their own vision as much as they see fit, but the foundational structure, the DNA inherited, will remain.

The not-so-noisy neighbours across the road out of Manchester illustrate perfectly the problems that emerge in the absence of this vision. Alex Ferguson was a figure whose authority permeated every area at Manchester United.

In the absence of the clarity his direction provided following his retirement in 2013, a culture vacuum developed. The club wandered aimlessly with an open chequebook from manager to manager and player to player, with no overarching strategy or philosophy to provide cohesion. It is no coincidence that United’s most recent attempt to reverse their decline is to turn to a man well-versed in the culture of Ferguson’s reign in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pep represents everything that City now stand for, on and off the pitch. He is central to its vision. And that is why he is not needed. It sounds paradoxical, but it is true. One person can never be above the club, for that would be to corrupt its ideals. It would not be ‘holistic’.

Guardiola, with his magnetic passion and bountiful wisdom, may be the most gifted and ideal person to help instil and harness the culture at the club, but it will continue to exist without him. It is why the words which Pep spoke at the beginning of this article cannot be dismissed as hollow platitudes. For his work to be successful, it needs to be successful without him. If the team spirit that he has instilled is so fragile as to dissipate in his absence, then he would view it as a personal failing.

Furthermore, City are far too shrewd to make the mistake of appointing someone who would be incompatible with this legacy. Whoever succeeds Pep will be vetted most strongly not on the depth of their tactical knowledge or the size of their trophy cabinet, but upon their style, philosophy and values. The cultural fit is the priority; Soriano and Txiki may well resurrect the nine-point checklist.

This point is immutable. It is why managers of Antonio Conte or Diego Simeone’s ilk, irrespective of how talented and successful they are, are unlikely to be considered. It is why the likes of Mikel Arteta and Giovanni von Bronckhorst, figures who appreciate the Cryuff vision, have been mooted as heirs to Pep’s throne in spite of their lack of touchline experience.

This approach by no means is a guarantee of success, but it does guarantee continuity, identity and cohesion. The sheer thought of Guardiola finally leaving City, most likely when his contract expires in 2021, inspires dread in virtually all City fans. Yet, the culture of the club will continue to exist without the Catalan, and that is why Guardiola’s inevitable exit should not be feared as much our instinct wants us to.

