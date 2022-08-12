Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola: Bournemouth ‘Patterns Are So Clear, so Clever’ Under Scott Parker

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola confirmed his respect for Scott Parker when discussing this weekend fixture against AFC Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium. 

Scott Parker's side go into the game as 40/1 underdogs for their visit to the defending champions, but Pep Guardiola has insisted that Bournemouth "don't have anything to lose."

"I saw their game (against Villa). I have a lot of respect for Scott Parker, the job he did at Fulham and of course last season at Bournemouth," Guardiola continued.

Guardiola

"And this season, the way they play. The patterns are so clear, so clever. We spoke today in training, and we're ready."

It's been a problem for many teams promoted over the years that they get off to a good start and fade which the journalists quizzed the Cityzens manager on, Guardiola replied: “It's so tricky.

"New-promoted teams. The first games are so difficult; they don't feel"pressdon'tecause they are in an incredible mood from the previous season.

“They don't have anything to lose, they give everything after the good karma, what happened being promoted, that makes it complicated.

Bournemouth
“After a few months all the teams have problems with injuries, good moments bad moments, the mood in the locker room.

“In the first games, everyone pushes to do better. That’s why it’s always tricky.”

All eyes will be on the style of Bournemouth after the outpouring of admiration from the Manchester City manager in his pre match interviews and whether they will live up to his expectations. 

BournemouthManchester City

