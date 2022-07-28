Pep Guardiola Speaks About His Love For Manchester City in 'Unscripted' Interview

Pep Guardiola is going into his seventh season at Manchester City, the longest he has stayed at any of his clubs as a coach.

The Catalan manager has pointed out why he extended his contract at the Etihad Stadium and a very brief look into what the future holds for him and his family.

Talking to Rob Pollard of ManCity.com he mentions how settled he felt as soon as he moved to Manchester and how safe he felt in the knowledge his family were being looked after.

“I’ve been since the day one, incredibly comfortable, for all the departments in the club and for the hierarchy of course, but especially working with these players,” he said.

“What can I say for the people on the street, in the stadium, how they take care of me and my family. That’s why I’m in the seventh season here. I didn’t expect it when we arrived.

“It is because I’m comfortable and importantly because we won a lot, and when you win a lot, that helps to continue, because this club right now, I’m sorry for the future, the standards are there, and all of us, we have to fight to maintain it there.

"The people, our fans, will live for the memories, they’ll live, it’s so nice, we enjoy together, but this season, our fans want more.

"They are hungry to see good football games and enjoy them. I’m pretty sure the fans want to win the Premier League, but they want it every weekend, we want to have the stadium, our fans, when we are away, they are exceptional every time we go away, they want to see the team playing good, enjoying and represent our club as best as possible, and this is our target.”

