Premier League Final Table Predictions: Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United

IMAGO / PA Images

The Premier League is fully underway, and it has given us a chance to build an opinion on which team could finish where this season in the Premier League.

As always, the Premier League has been hectic from the word go. There have been some strange surprises, and other have exceeded expectations beyond even our own wildest dreams.

Liverpool have been shaky, but form is temporary and class is definitely permanent. Manchester United have recovered from an early setback, but has Erik Ten Hag fully changed the tide?

We here at City Transfer Room give our early season predictions for the final Premier League table.

Premier League

Premier League Final Table Prediction:

1: Manchester City

2: Liverpool

3: Tottenham Hotspur

4: Manchester United

5: Arsenal

6: Chelsea

7: Newcastle

8: Wolves

9: West Ham United

10: Brighton

11: Brentford

12: Crystal Palace

13:  Leicester City

14: Leeds United

15: Fulham

16: Aston Villa

17: Everton

18: Southampton

19: Nottingham Forest

20: Bournemouth

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola, champion again?e

Some bold calls, and it will be interesting to see how it ends up in May. Despite Liverpool's poor start, Jurgen Klopp knows how to get results out of his team, and while they may not challenge for the title, they will be the best of the rest.

Erik Ten Hag will get top four at the first time of asking, but there will be bumps in the road for Manchester United.

Southampton have spent well, but they've spent very young, will their gamble pay off in the end? It will be an interesting Premier League season and one of the most exciting in recent memory, will these predictions come through?

Manchester City Liverpool Manchester United

