Report: Aleksandr Kolarov Enthused by ‘Dangerous’ Manchester City Defender

Aleksandr Kolarov is a player that knows both how Manchester City enjoy attacking defenders and how to hold down a place in the starting line up making 247 appearances during his seven years at the Etihad Stadium.

Joao Cancelo has had a memorable start to the season at Manchester City and has become one of Pep Guardiola’s most important players.

The 28-year-old has made 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals with five assists from defence, along with showing signs that he could become one of Europe's best fullbacks.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Cancelo playing at left back hasn't hindered his attacking capabilities for someone who is naturally a right back, with the Serbian pointing that out whilst being interviewed for the Cityzens official website in the build-up to the Brighton game.

“It was quite clear from the beginning that [Joao] Cancelo was going to be very successful with Manchester City because he is first choice in his position, and he is increasing his levels every season,” said Kolarov

“He [Cancelo] is a great footballer, and he can play on the right or the left.

“In fact, he is more dangerous on the left because he can cut in on the right, and he has great vision, and he is often more like a midfielder.

“He is well-suited to Pep's style of play.”

Kolarov was also keen to address the youth coming through the City ranks and share his knowledge with both Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Rico Lewis.

“My advice to is to listen to other players and the coaches and be focused on the job,” he said.

“They can improve just by training with the first team who have won many titles in recent years.

“The fact they are regularly in the matchday squad shows they have the mental strength needed at that level.”

