Report: Manchester City’s James McAtee Chance To Be First Team Regular in 2023

Manchester City's coaching team are confident that James McAtee could play first-team football next season, with the talented midfielder impressing out on loan with Sheffield United

With Phil Foden making a consistent impact for Manchester City and Cole Palmer getting more game time so far this season, next year could be the chance for another talented academy product to make the step up to the first-team squad.

The staff and fellow teammates very well think of James McAtee. He is gaining valuable experience at Sheffield United with fellow Cityzen Tommy Doyle, both players contributing to the Blades currently leading the pack in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

James McAtee, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden

It was only last season where McAtee made his full debut for Pep Guardiola's side and was hailed as "Exceptional" by his manager as well as receiving praise from former City defender Joleon Lescott and former Manchester United and England international Gary Neville.

For a young player, playing regular football in a competitive league is key for their development, and for the England Youth international, a good season in Yorkshire will be pivotal to gaining a role within the first team set up next year, something Manchester City supporters won't have any issues with due to the confidence in the 19-year-olds ability.

James McAtee getting instructions from Pep Guardiola IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The second tier of English football won't be easy for McAtee, with many struggling to adapt to the more physical nature of the league, but with this being his first experience of senior football, McAtee will be looking to prove to everyone that he deserves his chance at the Etihad Stadium once he returns.

