Retrospective: A Look Back On Gabriel Jesus' Time At Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus looks set to join Arsenal after after a five year spell at Manchester City. While the striker never cemented the central striker spot as his own, he still enjoyed a successful spell at the club and had many memorable moments.

Jesus was signed from Brazilian club Palmeiras in 2016 for a fee of £27million, but didn't join the club until January 2017. The Brazilian made an instant impact: scoring and providing an assist in his first Premier League game on 1 February 2017.

IMAGO / PA Images

The youngster started as he meant to go on, scoring seven goals and four assists in just ten games that season, an astonishing return. After just half a season at the club it looked like City had a star on their hands.

Jesus continued to kick on in his second season at the club, scoring 13 goals and contributing four assists. The striker also had arguably his most memorable moment in a City shirt this season, scoring the goal that secured the sky blues a record breaking 100 point season.

The 2019/19 season was a disappointing one for the Brazilian, scoring just seven goals. However, it is important to point out that the striker started just eight games all season.

Next season proved to be Jesus' best in terms of output- providing 22 goal contributions in 34 games, with 14 of these being goals. However, the Brazilian would fail to reach double figures again in his next two seasons at the club and failed to cement a spot in City's starting eleven, despite Sergio Aguero's departure.

Ultimately Jesus' signing should still be classed as a success. The 25-year-old provided 141 goal contributions in 236 games for the club in total, which in todays market is good value for £27million.

The striker may not have reached the ceiling he looked capable of when he burst onto the scene in his first season, but still provided a fairly consistent flow of goals and assists, all while never being a regular starter. Factor in that City have made almost £20million in profit on Jesus (a price which would've been much higher had he not been in the last year of his contract) and its hard view the signing as anything other than success.

Given his record at City in the context of the minutes he was provided, it would not be a surprise if Jesus explodes at Arsenal and starts to reach the potential he clearly has. At just 25-years-old the striker still has plenty of time on his side to show what he's truly capable of.

