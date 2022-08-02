Rodri: Four Other Sides Are Capable of Fighting for Premier League Silverware This Season

Manchester City Midfielder Rodri has said he doesn't think it will be a title race just between Liverpool and themselves this season.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is expecting another title battle with Liverpool this season and believes four other sides are capable of fighting for Premier League silverware.

The two sides were separated by a single point following the final match of the 2021/22 season, a mimicked scenario from 2018/19 as Pep Guardiola's side narrowly came out on top

Rodri said that the Anfield side will pose problems once again for the Cityzens, but also points out that Liverpool will not be the only ones vying for top spot.

The Spanish international told the matchday programme: “The quality and standard of both teams is unbelievable. You cannot make one mistake when you are fighting for titles against them. It will be the same next season, I am sure.

"Not just Liverpool, but Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, [Manchester] United," added the 26-year-old on the upcoming title race.

"We just have to focus on ourselves as always, focus on each game and we will see if we can make it three Premier League titles in a row. They’re a top team and have great players in every position, like us.

"They're [Liverpool] so demanding. They're a top team and have great players in every position, like us. It's so intense, whether it's at the Etihad, Anfield, Wembley or any other stadium. The level is so high."

Both City and Liverpool have strengthened their attacking options by bringing in Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez respectively whilst being very proactive early on in this summer transfer window.

"Like all top teams they try to strengthen their side every season," Rodri continued.

"Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and many other teams have signed top players this summer. As we always say, we will always just focus on ourselves and try to be the best we can be. I don't worry about that too much. I always trust our club to make the best signings to improve the team and I think they've done that again this season.

"We will always be ready. Every game, every moment is so important and can be the difference. We will always try to show our best performances in every single competition that we're in and we will fight until the end."

