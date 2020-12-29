Safety First (unless it's City) - A Week in the City

It's 11th March 2020...

Manchester City are due to play Arsenal in the Premier League and there are rumblings that Covid-19 cases throughout the country are taking a sharp rise. The night before the game, it is confirmed that the Olympiacos owner, who had been in contact with the Arsenal squad days before, has caught the virus and the game is promptly called off for fear of risk of exposure to the rest of the Arsenal team and, subsequently, City's squad. City accept the postponement and release a statement, wishing the Olympiacos owner the best with their recovery from their illness. This is the start of the national lockdown, fans and journalists alike are in full understanding.

1st December 2020...

Newcastle are forced to call off their game with Aston Villa due to an outbreak of cases at the Magpies training ground. Aston Villa, who already have a postponed game in hand from the opening day against City, release a statement fully supporting the postponement and wish everybody at the club a speedy recovery. Fans and the media across the nation are unperturbed.

28th December 2020...

Manchester City, five or six hours before kick off, discover multiple new positive cases amongst the playing squad and backroom staff, on top of the already affected Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus. The club have to shut down their training ground for a deep-clean and that evening's game against Everton is called off by the Premier League. Everton release a statement which basically claims they haven't been shown any evidence to support the game being postponed and that the players and staff are annoyed that a big game in the calendar has been postponed.

"Whilst Everton will always have public safety uppermost" there are no well-wishes to Manchester City's players or staff, only indignation that the Premier League have called off a game of football in the interest of both player and public safety. Swathes of fans and media alike are outraged that Manchester City can't play a game of football whilst half a dozen of their playing and backroom staff, who have all unavoidably been in close proximity to the rest of the squad in the last few days, have a potentially deadly disease in the middle of a global pandemic.

Everton's statement is a pretty dire one. Whilst the club have the full right to request the information from the Premier League as to why the fixture was cancelled, it doesn't take a genius to work out that several players within a playing squad having coronavirus might make that squad on the whole somewhat more likely to transmit the disease to others they come into contact with. The clarification that this game is a big one in Everton's calendar reads as if the club feels that this game in particular should be shown a bit more leeway because it's an important one for them, which is absolutely ridiculous in a number of ways.

I suspect that the primary information which Everton will be concerned with is precisely which players have tested positive so they can gauge whether or not it would have been advantageous for the Evertonians should the game have gone ahead. I have a sneaking suspicion that if Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Raheem Sterling were the names to come out as the positive tests, there would be calls from certain journalists with certain club affiliations demanding a legal challenge to make City forfeit the game.

Of course, the old “14 available players” rule is being wheeled out by many, including Gary Lineker and others who really ought to know better having presumably been privy to some of the rules prior to attempting to doing their jobs in reporting on it, questioning how on earth the game could have been postponed if City actually had 14 fully fit players available for the game. It's as if coronavirus is just a figment of our imaginations and that being fit is akin to being safe to play a close-contact sport with eleven other players when you could be carrying a virus.

What was the Newcastle squad’s fitness levels like when they had their outbreak? Did they have some academy lads they could chuck in for their Premier League game whilst half the squad self-isolated? Where was this inquest when it didn't impact a potential top-four clash?

Of course, this has since been discounted by Premier League sources, as was always the case, as the rule applies for injuries in a normal season, not, and I’m going to be using this phrase a lot, a global pandemic.

With the self-isolation rules and with Newcastle's isolation setting the bar, it's likely that City will miss the next ten days of fixtures. This includes Everton and Chelsea in the league and United in the Carabao Cup Semi-Final. Needless to say upon hearing the news, Gary Neville's first thought, as is only natural when you hear that multiple first team footballers for a Premier League team have come down with a disease, was "I wonder if this global pandemic means that my team can get a pass to a cup final?"

This is, of course, nonsense. Leyton Orient had to forfeit their fixture because of the congestion of the earlier rounds and the rules clearly stated that the games up to the 4th Round would be forfeit if a club was hit by covid. With the final not scheduled until April, there's no shortage of time to get the Manchester Derby moved to a more convenient time.

Only there isn't a more convenient time. For the countless people who seem to be implying that Manchester City have somehow forced this decision for no reason other than not wanting to play it now, this is three fixtures that the club will now have to reschedule at a later date in a season which is already rife with ridiculous fixture pile-ups. It is in no way advantageous for the club to be playing 3-4 times a week multiple times over the next few months, especially when these will inevitably collide with European fixtures and a potential title challenge should results continue to go our way.

The favourable opposition results in the last couple of fixtures in the league, combined with the fact that City finally look like putting a run of results together whilst Everton and Chelsea are looking quite patchy throughout December, make this the perfect time for City to play these games and lay down a marker. If City were in any position to safely play these games I've no doubt they would.

Then we come to the main point. The big one that was on everybody's mind the moment this news came out. What about Middlesbrough in 1996? They were made to forfeit a game after illness ravaged their squad in a season which would later see them relegated by two points. Really makes you think about just how much this global pandemic really matters when devastating injustices like that were possible 24 years ago. Of course, this comparison is so mind-numbingly stupid that I can’t even begin to imagine the kind of Chief Football Writer who would rabidly smash this into their keyboard in the immediate aftermath of the news.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Games get postponed. It happens all the time towards of the bottom of the football pyramid, whether it's because of a few players getting coronavirus or because it rained a bit too heavily the night before the game. Just because the sacred Premier League has to put a couple of games, not even the first of the season, on the backburner until the immediate risk has passed, there is no reason why it should be treated as any more scandalous as any other fixtures being pushed back.

What’s really frustrating about this whole thing is the fact that the pandemic seems to have suddenly become not that important in the eyes of plenty of people now that the situation suits it. We’ve just had a Christmas period where, if my Instagram feed is anything to go by, the “three households for one day” Christmas rule went thoroughly ignored and case numbers were already on a rapid increase in the build-up to the holidays with a new strain of the virus plunging most of the south into Tier 4 mere days before Christmas. Yet somehow, when a football club is affected by this, there’s some kind of irritation amongst some journalists that this dare to affect their jobs.

Irritation might be the wrong word, however there’s certainly a level of suspicion. A lot of “big think” tweets from journalists who are phrasing it in a way that makes it sound like they’re just asking innocent questions when really they’re questioning the club’s legitimacy. Whether it’s Philippe Auclair asking “why has the number of positive tests not been made public?” or Asif Kapadia saying “Who called it off? Man City themselves?” (before making a hilariously ill-judged, since-deleted tweet about City being dishonest when presenting evidence to the Premier League), the undertone is “we don’t know but we think that City are probably at fault somehow”.

Henry Winter puts it best following the news.

He’s absolutely right, only it isn’t a case that football WILL be hit by more of these postponements, it’s actually already happening across the Football League. Eight matches across the EFL were postponed on Boxing Day due to Covid-19. Nine are currently set to be postponed for the 29th December fixtures. This is only going to worsen as the case numbers rise again in the coming months.

At the end of the day, it’s just football. If some games have to be postponed in order to ensure that the players are safe and not in danger of getting the virus, so be it. If you’re one of the many who have been pointing the finger at City and questioning the validity of the game being postponed, or if you’re a football club publicly questioning the decision to take action in the face of a possible outbreak, you’re going to look like quite the fool when your club inevitably is forced into a similar situation in the coming months.

