Sam Lee: Analysing Marc Cucurella Alternatives for Manchester City

One of the primary transfer targets for Manchester City this summer was Brighton and Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella,, who has now moved to Chelsea.

Sam Lee, the Athletic correspondent for Manchester City has drawn up a list of people who could fill the whole left by not being able to bring in the Cucurella and the sale of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal.

Working with Mark Carey, a data analyst for The Athletic to put the statistics together, they come up with a comprehensive list of targets with strengths, weaknesses and similarities to Cucurella.

IMAGO / PA Images

They are keen to point out the thinking behind the choices so that everyone understands how both Lee and Carey have come to their decision.

"To create this shortlist, we first looked at players aged 26 or below with 900-plus minutes played last season as a left-back." They wrote before the first graphic appeared.

Some of the players mentioned include Ecuadorian international Pervis Estupinan of Villareal, Portuguese International Raphael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund, Croatian international Borna Sosa of Vfb Stuttgart and French under 21 international Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

IMAGO / News Images

Both Guerreiro and Sosa have been mention before but the outlook from Sam Lee with potential options is an interesting one with Pep Guardiola already saying “maybe we are going to do something we cannot do right now” in reference to the winter transfer window.

He also has options with Josh Wilson-Esbrand impressing during pre season and being able to fill in at left back.

