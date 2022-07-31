Shaun Goater and Steve Howey Hail Julian Alvarez's Instant Impact With Manchester City

Former Manchester City players Shaun Goater and Steve Howey said there are plenty of positives to take from the community shield defeat to Liverpool on Saturday, with one player catching their eye.

A debut goal for Julian Alvarez in the 70th minute levelling the game got the duo praising his contribution after coming on early in the second half along with Phil Foden.

“It’s the first time I have properly seen Julian Alvarez and I think he could be a star in the making,” former England central defender Howey told ManCity.com.

“The message from the manager at halftime would have been to change the game in our favour. And Alvarez and Phil Foden helped do that when they came on.

“You know what you are going to get from Foden and I’m not surprised as he’s a wonderful player.

“But Alvarez has the same mannerisms for me a bit like Sergio Aguero and if he is halfway as good as him then you have a top, top striker on your hands.”

These comments were echoed by former striker Goater who was impressed with his positioning and taking an instant like to the Argentine forward.

“I’m pleased for him as a striker to have scored having come on from the bench. The fact he has come on and scored will be huge for his confidence,” said the player fans nicknamed the Goat.

“Strikers read these situations. He gets his foot on the ball at the same time as the keeper and earns that bit of luck.

“He will be pleased to have scored when not starting. Now he will look forward to the next game to try and keep making an impact.”

The former City duo were encouraged with how City shaped up against a well-drilled Liverpool side ahead of the Premier League opening fixture next Sunday against West Ham.

“The positives were how we kept the ball, how we moved the ball, and when the game went deep into the second half we showed another gear,” Goater continued.

"We stayed compact when Liverpool pushed.

"And for me, there is going to be that connection between Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland and with Riyad Mahrez too so there is a lot to be positive about.”

“There will be a difference in fitness levels at this stage of the summer and Liverpool having played those extra few games helps," Howey added.

"In terms of your touch and movement, everything about a game is so different to training.

“But there was a big period in that game that I felt City dominated. Yes, Liverpool had spells of possession which you would expect but I felt City dominated them too."

Howey was also quick to point out that this could be used by Guardiola as they go looking for their third consecutive Premier League title.

“The 3-1 scoreline flatters Liverpool. The defeat will hurt but the manager will use that to say: ‘You know how it feels, let’s turn this into a positive' and I’m sure we will.”

