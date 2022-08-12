Supercomputer Predicts Every Premier League Result for This Weekends Games Including Manchester City Versus AFC Bournemouth

A Supercomputer has predicted the probability of every result in the premier league this weekend.

Heading into the second weekend of games in the Premier League season with BetVictor's Premier League Predictor going through each game and calculating the possible outcomes.

"Our predictive model simulates the current season thousands of times to forecast the performance of each team," The official website says.

IMAGO / PA Images

The predictor has put the defending champions at an 80 per cent chance of winning with a draw being 14 per cent and a loss coming in at 6 per cent.

Current Bournemouth boss, Scott Parker, hasn't won against Pep Guardiola's side in four attempts, three being in the Premier League and a 4-0 defeat in the fourth round of the FA Cup back in January 2020.

Parker's teams have yet to find the net against the Premier League champions whilst conceding 11 goals across the four previous encounters.

AFC Bournemouth go into this weekend's fixture on the back of an opening day victory against Steven Gerrards Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium with Jefferson Lerma and Welsh international Kieffer Moore scoring for the Cherries.

The head-to-head record doesn't look good for the visitors as Manchester City have come out victorious in all ten previous meetings in the Premier League scoring 30 goals, conceding five and 50 per cent of those games ending in a clean sheet for the Cityzens.

Bournemouth goes into the game winless in all 16 league meetings between themselves and Manchester City (D2 L14), the joint-most one side has faced another in the history of the Football League without winning. This statistic can only be matched by Halifax Town against Cardiff City, and Wrexham against Crystal Palace which will end one way or another after Saturday.

