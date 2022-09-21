Skip to main content
Supercomputer Predicts Manchester City To Win The Premier League This Season

A supercomputer has predicted Manchester City to win their third Premier League title in a row this season.

A supercomputer has predicted that Manchester City will equal Manchester United's record of three Premier League's in a row this season, and retain the title in style.

Manchester City are favourites by a long stretch since the start of the season, even more so after Liverpool started so poorly with just two wins inside their first six games.

Pep Guardiola is tipped to become just the second manager to achieve three Premier League's in a row, after Sir Alex Ferguson done it for Manchester United.

According to mybettingsites.co.uk, a supercomputer has predicted that Manchester City will comfortably win the Premier League title this season, beating Liverpool and Arsenal to the trophy in May.

Despite their poor start, Liverpool are still tipped to finish second, with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal finishing third. Arsenal have won six and lost one of their opening 7 league games this season.

Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur are tipped to finish 4th, with Chelsea and Manchester United missing out on top four. Graham Potter is going to have a disappointing first season in charge at Stamford Bridge according to the computer.

Erik Ten Hag will have to get Champions League football by winning the Europa League, which will be no easy feat this season. Manchester United haven't won a trophy since 2017, and will be hoping this year is the one.

Manchester City Champions again, and Leicester City are also tipped to go down under the control of Brendan Rodgers.

