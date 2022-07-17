Skip to main content

talkSPORT's Darren Ambrose is very impressed by Arsenal's move for Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko

Adrian Durham has never been one to hold back on saying what he thinks and this time it's no different when talking about the prospective Arsenal deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko. 

The talkSPORT presenter said, “I just don’t see how Zinchenko helps Arsenal get to where they want to be!”

Zinchenko

Darren Ambrose had a much different view about the Ukrainian internationals move from the Etihad Stadium to the Emirates. 

The former Ipswich Town and Newcastle United midfielder thinks it could be a good move for both Zinchenko and Mikel Arteta's side. 

Ambrose said: “I think this could be one of the signings of the summer and I don’t like to say that because I’m a Spurs supporter.

imago1011090367h
Scroll to Continue

Read More

“£30 million for Zinchenko, [Kieran] Tierney has his issues with injury so he’s more than adequate cover, but I think he’ll be going into midfield and I think it improves Arsenal’s midfield.

“When you watch him for Ukraine he plays in midfield, he gives you that bite, he’s clearly a leader as well, he’s clearly a good character.

Zinchenko vs Wolves Away 1

“Mikel Arteta knows him from Manchester City so they’ve got a good relationship, Gabriel Jesus is already there.

“City and Arsenal have now got that relationship. City are not bothered about Arsenal at the moment so they’re sending them players for half decent prices as well.

“£30 million in today’s climate is a good price for a player I feel will go straight into Arsenal’s first team.”

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

The Bernardo Silva Saga, And The Conflicting Reports From England And Spain

By Dylan Mcbennett43 minutes ago
City
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Transfer Round-Up: Marc Cucurella, Liam Delap, Memphis Depay?

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
imago1013218717h (1)
News

Manchester City Pre-Season Tour: A Full Guide To The Fixtures

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
imago1012635307h
Transfer Rumours

Opinion: Memphis Depay Is Set To Leave Barcelona, Should Manchester City Sign The Dutch Striker?

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Zinchenko x Grealish
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Full-Back Oleksandr Zinchenko Now Very Close To Agreement With Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
imago1011829326h (1)
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Still Have Brighton Defender Marc Cucurella As Priority Target

By Dylan Mcbennett7 hours ago
Bellingham BVB 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Hold Talks With Jude Bellingham's Representatives

By Elliot Thompson7 hours ago
Zinchenko
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Talks Continue After Manchester City And Arsenal Agreed On Fee

By Dylan Mcbennett10 hours ago