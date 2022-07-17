talkSPORT's Darren Ambrose is very impressed by Arsenal's move for Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko

Adrian Durham has never been one to hold back on saying what he thinks and this time it's no different when talking about the prospective Arsenal deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The talkSPORT presenter said, “I just don’t see how Zinchenko helps Arsenal get to where they want to be!”

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Darren Ambrose had a much different view about the Ukrainian internationals move from the Etihad Stadium to the Emirates.

The former Ipswich Town and Newcastle United midfielder thinks it could be a good move for both Zinchenko and Mikel Arteta's side.

Ambrose said: “I think this could be one of the signings of the summer and I don’t like to say that because I’m a Spurs supporter.

“£30 million for Zinchenko, [Kieran] Tierney has his issues with injury so he’s more than adequate cover, but I think he’ll be going into midfield and I think it improves Arsenal’s midfield.

“When you watch him for Ukraine he plays in midfield, he gives you that bite, he’s clearly a leader as well, he’s clearly a good character.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“Mikel Arteta knows him from Manchester City so they’ve got a good relationship, Gabriel Jesus is already there.

“City and Arsenal have now got that relationship. City are not bothered about Arsenal at the moment so they’re sending them players for half decent prices as well.

“£30 million in today’s climate is a good price for a player I feel will go straight into Arsenal’s first team.”

