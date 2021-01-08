"That seems a million miles away at the present, he has a smile on his face once more..." - One last chance for John Stones

It's been a season that has brought about surprises in many ways, one of those being the rise and rise of John Stones - who appears to have firmly lodged his place as a first-choice in the starting XI. But is this the Englishman's very last chance to prove himself?

Chris Kavanagh checked his watch, twice, and then finally, mercifully, brought an end to the Manchester Derby. To say the latest instalment of the clash between the two rivals was dull is an understatement: it was lacklustre, unimaginative, and - above all - just plain boring.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær, speaking in the post-match media scrum afterwards - said: "In my time against Manchester City, that’s the best performance we have had." In some strange way, Solskjær was right: United had kept a clean sheet, and come away from the game - which they were widely expected to lose - with a point.

However, this was not the Manchester City that the Premier League has come to know: the unstoppable juggernaut that has claimed two of the last three league titles. Instead, they're a shell of the team that broke the 100 point barrier, and then almost repeated the incredible feat one year later. City's performance against United - and for the season - can be summed up in a single sentence: "It doesn't look like Pep Guardiola's Man City."

In a fixture that has given us so many magical moments - Edin Dzeko's sixth, Vincent Kompany's header six months later, and Shaun Goater signing off Maine Road in style - it was a small embrace after the full-time whistle that grabbed the headlines.

"We’ve got two bookings in a derby game, I’ve never seen so many hugs and chats after a game. It’s a derby game, I’m scratching my head, I’m really frustrated because you’ve got to go and win the game." Roy Keane - Manchester United's former captain - fumed in the Sky Sports studio afterwards. Keane isn't averse to a cynical challenge; one particularly rash one against Alf-Inge Håland, Erling Håland's father, sticks to mind.

The incident he was referring too was captured by global cameras as the players undertook the obligatory handshakes. John Stones and Harry Maguire embraced near the centre circle as two old friends rather than opposing players. They shared a laugh, and a joke, as they lingered on the pitch.

It had to be these two players that broke the unwritten rule too - their careers are intertwined in a way: both arguably share the same peak, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and both have been on a gradual decline since. Both are now fighting to prove they belong at the top level: Stones for City and Maguire for United.

Stones left Russia, in the summer of 2018, on top of the world. He was - arguably - City's best centre back in their Centurian season, and he was at the heart of England side that had reached the semi-finals of the World Cup. It seemed that Stones couldn't put a foot - or a pass for that matter - wrong.

And then, inexplicably, he couldn't get in the team.

Well not inexplicably, injuries had plagued Stones, and City's biggest challenge often seemed to be keeping him fit. He missed 17 games of the 17/18 campaign, and with the World Cup in the offseason, Stones needed a prolonged rest. He was granted that at the start of the 18/19 campaign. This coincided with problems in Stones' personal life: he went through a messy breakup with his childhood sweetheart, and he visibly looked less confident on the pitch.

He was also at a crossroads in his career, now 24, Stones had stopped being the future and was now the present: this meant all those small errors were now expected to be ironed out. With the heap of expectation on his shoulders, 'The Barnsley Beckenbauer' had lost his swagger, he was now just 'John from South Yorkshire.'

Stones now, too, had a new defensive partner. Aymeric Laporte, who City had signed the previous January, had started to establish himself as the leader of the paring, and as one of the finest centre-backs in the league.

Alongside the assured Laporte, Stones' lack of confidence was clear to see, and he was inevitably dropped from the side. With his opportunities becoming few-and-far-between Stones looked rash when he played: he was so nervous not to make a mistake he seemed to forget the basics of what had earned him the nickname of 'The Barnsley Beckenbauer' in the first place.

For Guardiola, his biggest problem with Stones was not that he doubted Stones' talent, Guardiola has an unwavering belief in that, rather that he couldn't trust him not to make a mistake.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

That has, seemingly, changed this season. Laporte's absence from the squad - who has single-handedly carried the defence at times over the past two years - is as equally baffling as it is surprising. We don't know the true circumstances, if there are any, as to why Laporte has been kept out the team. But what it did offer for Stones - who looked to be a shoo-in to be sold over the summer, as Guardiola cleared out the deadwood - was afforded a second-chance: his last chance. Guardiola, who is cryptic at the best of times when it comes to his defence, simply cited Stones has developed a better partnership with Ruben Dias (City's latest shiny toy): however, conspiracy theories will have you believing otherwise.

Whatever the reason may be, one fact remains constant: this is 'The Barnsley Beckenbauer,' and this is his remontada.

It's strange - in a Guardiola side - to talk about the defensive solidity of the side. Much has been said about the floundering attack of City this season; however, it has gone unnoticed in this same period City have only conceded one goal: in twelve hours. That goal, Ruben Dias in his own net against West Brom, coincided with Stones' absence; he was being rested for the Manchester derby at the weekend. In fact with Stones in the team, City have only conceded one goal: against Wolves on the opening day.

It's clear the confidence is back with Stones, and his sudden upturn in form isn't just akin to his newfound partnership with Dias. He's back to his commanding best; he's the leader on the field that City have yearned for so desperately since the departure of Vincent Kompany.

Of course, we can't get too carried away: it's this kind of heap of expectation that played a role in his initial downfall. However, we have reason to be excited again - those cheeky flicks, those nonchalant ball roles, and those long, line-breaking, passes are all back.

Stones has grit.

And when it came time to face Manchester United, and Maguire, again - this time in the Carabao Cup semi-final, both sides were in a completely different situation.

United, who now sat top of the league, were not facing anywhere near the amount of criticism they had faced when the sides had met a couple of weeks before. City looked ominous, the cogs were beginning to whir in the City machine as the side built on the partnership at the back through a more advanced Ilkay Gundogan and an adventurous Phil Foden.

City had brushed aside Arsenal, Newcastle, and Chelsea in preparation for the semi-final. The game kicked off and it quickly became clear that it wasn't going to be the bore draw of the previous encounter. Three times the ball was in the net, and three times the offside flag went up: Kevin De Bruyne rattled the post, and Bruno Fernandes drew a great save from Zack Steffan.

It had to be Stones to break the deadlock when he was on the end of Foden's cross early in the second half. The image that then circulated on social media was an allegory for City's season. As Stones rolled off in the celebration - screaming at the top of his lungs - he is closely followed by Dias as a deflated United slump to the ground in the background.

This is perhaps the most important stage of his Manchester City career: it's his last chance saloon, time to throw the proverbial kitchen sink at it. If Stones can't establish himself as a regular in the City side following this latest run of form, then perhaps it's time for him to move on to pastures new. That scenario seems a million miles away at the present, Stones has a smile on his face once more; he's enjoying his football.

And maybe - just maybe - this time it finally clicks for Stones.

