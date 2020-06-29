City Xtra
The City Xtra Podcast | #6 - What was Steve Bruce thinking & a big semi-final.

City Xtra

Jordan and Lewis look back on a comfortable win for Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola's side bounced back from disappointment in midweek to progress to the FA Cup semi-final with a 0-2 victory over Newcastle in the North-East.

Bravo starts! - Newcastle United vs Manchester City (Team News)

In arguably our biggest game since the restart, Manchester City travel to the North-East to take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter final.

harryasiddall

Man City set to complete signing of Juventus starlet

Manchester City will complete the signing of Juventus starlet Pablo Moreno soon, with the 18-year-old signing a contract until 2024.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

After City booked their place at Wembley in the FA Cup Semi-Final against Arsenal, we look at what we learned from the victory against Newcastle.

markgough96

Turkish side 'making progress' in efforts to sign Man City star

Turkish giants Besiktas are 'making progress' in their efforts to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, according to recent reports.

harryasiddall

Player Ratings: Newcastle United 0–2 Manchester City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup Semi-Finals after dominating possession in a game that more resembled an 'attack vs defence training drill' as opposed to a Quarter-Final clash. Here's how we rated the players...

Brandon Evans

Man City 'keen' on Premier League centre-back - could offer player-plus-cash deal

Manchester City are still 'keen' on Everton centre-back Mason Holgate, despite the 23-year-old recently signing a five year contract.

harryasiddall

Man City's owners have 'very clear idea' as they close in on purchase of new club

The City Football Group (CFG) are on the verge of finalising a deal to takeover Mexican second division side Cafetaleros de Chiapas, report RecordMexico.

markgough96

The Big Match Preview: Newcastle United vs Man City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Pep Guardiola has called Sunday's FA Cup clash against Newcastle United ‘a final’, as Manchester City look to reach a third FA Cup semi-final under his leadership.

Rob Milarvie

Bayern Munich's move for Man City star dependent on sale of Spanish midfielder

Leroy Sané’s proposed move to Bayern Munich this summer depends on the German champions receiving a transfer fee for Thiago Alcantara, according to recent reports.

Alex Farrell

Highly-rated Premier League youngster emerges as Man City target to replace Leroy Sané

Burnley's Dwight McNeil is on the radar of City as a possible replacement for Leroy Sane, reports ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

markgough96