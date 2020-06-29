The City Xtra Podcast | #6 - What was Steve Bruce thinking & a big semi-final.

Jordan and Lewis look back on a comfortable win for Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola's side bounced back from disappointment in midweek to progress to the FA Cup semi-final with a 0-2 victory over Newcastle in the North-East.

