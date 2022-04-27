The European Super League: One Year Later - A Week in the City

It's been a whole year since the European Super League rose and fell. Joe Butterfield asks, has anything actually changed for the clubs and fans involved, as many thought it would?

18th April 2021 - it’s not an exaggeration to say that this day could have irreparably damaged the landscape of English football. The European Super League (ESL) was announced to the world and Manchester City made the most idiotic decision since the arrival of Sheikh Mansour in choosing to join it.

From the moment that Gary Neville made his stance on the subject very clear, as he commentated on Arsenal’s game against Fulham that evening and said, “Dock them all points tomorrow. Put them at the bottom of the league and take the money off them. Seriously. You have to stamp on this,” it was apparent that the dozen clubs had somewhat misread the footballing landscape. Or at least certainly the Premier League clubs had.

My reaction to the whole debacle is well documented, you can read my immediate reaction to the news here, where I basically tore strips off of Manchester City, possibly more than the rest of them. This was largely because City had no real need for such a Super League and were basically getting into bed with the same people who had tried to get them expelled from European competition entirely the year beforehand.

It was an unbelievably naïve decision from the club and it’s difficult to see a world where, even if the plans had gone ahead as the clubs intended, City wouldn’t find themselves inevitably hamstrung by Perez, Agnelli, Henry, Kroenke and the Glazers as they tried to level the playing field. City have already got a near-flawless transfer record since the arrival of Guardiola with just Premier League and Champions League money, imagine how much better they’d be if their revenues tripled? There’s no way that would be allowed to stand and, with the margin of votes required to pass any kind of rule change inevitably being smaller than any other competition, there’s no chance that City would be allowed to spend unchecked.

But let’s be honest, that was never anywhere close to being the real issue. By far the biggest issue was the utter destabilisation that this would cause for the rest of the footballing pyramid, as the biggest money-spinners in the entire country would all be packing their bags and going on their bi-weekly trip to Doha for the 19th El Clásico of the season. Reduced television money at the top would lead to a trickle-down effect which, much as any lower league club will tell you trickle-down economics don’t work in football, slashing the solidarity payments to an even more pitifully low level than they current are would send many clubs currently on the financial brink into ruin. There’d be many more Bury's in the country right now if it had gone ahead.

It also spat in the face of football fans. Fans who have never once, certainly not in this country anyway, expressed any interest in such a league. Fans who, only six years ago, were fawning over Leicester City’s “fairytale” Premier League win which was founded on only being in the Premier League because they broke Championship Financial Fair Play rules to get there. This is a country which is more than happy with a meritocracy in sport - where those who deserve to be at the top are at the top and those who are not quickly fall away, as we have seen most recently with Manchester United, with Arsenal and Liverpool examples before that.

Removing that and turning football into the very definition of a closed shop, where certain clubs are given unconditional entry into the most lucrative competition on an annual basis and only half a dozen who are deemed worthy to qualify are allowed to join them every season, is just something which only appeals to (gross generalisation incoming) Americans. No surprise then that it was John Henry, Joel Glazer and Stan Kroenke who had their names on the masthead.

After the whole fiasco, I decided it was time to bin off City, financially at least. The retreat from the Super League, as well as the apology from Ferran Soriano (who many would argue is probably still lucky to have a job at the club), came quickly but, despite accepting that the apology was the best I could have expected at the time, it wasn’t actually enough to heal the wound which had been created.

So I went and bought myself an Oldham season ticket, still desperate to fill that matchday experience shaped hole that had formed during the lockdowns. This decision came much to the disgust of only the most idiotic of football fans who think that going to watch a team play football means they are now your number one team and you’re no longer a City fan and, frankly, if you’re one of those people then I have literally zero respect for your opinion on anything football related.

Of course, it was those idiots who had the last laugh as Oldham are absolutely terrible and have now become the first ever former Premier League club to find themselves in Non-League, so maybe the ESL wasn’t quite such a bad idea after all.

The fan reaction was strong across the board. Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher basically used the Monday Night Football which followed the news breaking to go in harder on John Henry and the Glazer family than Jamie Carragher goes in on Joe Weller during a charity football match. Fans were, understandably, in total agreement with this assessment and Chelsea fans took to the streets for their following home game to protest. Mid-protest, both Chelsea and Manchester City announced that they had begun the process of leaving the ESL, beginning the domino effect which led to the rest of the Premier League clubs backing out and killing any hopes it had of getting off the ground for good.

So how did the clubs react in the aftermath? Well, there were a lot of grovelling apologies, the highlight of which being John Henry’s hilariously disingenuous video where he claimed, “the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans”, as if this was their genuine moral stance on the league rather than just an economic fact. Every single club put out statements which were all just different flowery ways of saying, “we know we screwed the pooch, please don’t hate us, we will work to rebuild the trust we have absolutely burned to the ground”.

There were lots of promises of “we want to keep an open dialogue with fans” and “we value fan opinion”, though how much of this has actually been followed up on is a genuine mystery to me as far as opposition clubs are concerned. All I do know is that Chelsea put something in place a couple of weeks later to have a fan presence at board meetings, which I can only assume has been followed.

But what about Manchester City?

Well, this is where the real disappointment comes from. City never actually made any such promises, which I suppose is probably because they are at least honest enough not to pretend that they’re actually going to do anything differently going forward. However, it just affirms what I always said from the moment the apology came out, and a large reason behind me refusing to return to the Etihad since - the club will do this again.

If another ESL comes around, most likely under a different guise and probably with entirely different people leading it (certainly not this iteration which the likes of Perez and Agnelli are desperately clinging to), preferably with some sponsors in place and some broadcasters putting their weight behind the proposals, City will jump back on board. This was further reinforced for me by Khaldoon’s post-season interview where he claimed that, despite the apologies, the club will always “continue to push the envelope”.

There’s always the optimistic thought that it can never really happen again, especially given how strong the backlash was in England particularly, however it’s only a matter of time before UEFA continues to self-harm itself into giving these clubs little option but to go and create a league of their own. Maybe with a decade or so of ridiculous UEFA changes, whether it’s the proposed “historic merit” Champions League spots being handed out to clubs who haven’t earned it or the expansion of the tournament to include far more clubs than it currently does, fans will eventually realise that UEFA aren’t the good guys after all.

Will they fully endorse a new Super League, even then? Possibly not but it won’t stop the clubs from trying and you can guarantee that, just as they all did before, the same Premier League clubs will jump right back in there if they’re given the opportunity to do so.

City haven’t really made any attempts to communicate any more or less (not that it’s possible to communicate less) with fans since the ESL either. Some of you may be able to remember as far back as August 2021, when the new digital ticketing service was leaving many fans utterly baffled and confused as to how the whole system was going to work and with only a small handful of staff to deal with the hundreds, if not thousands, of Supporter Services enquiries which came in from fans over the course of the month leading up to the new season.

This whole issue just required some kind of response from the club to at least acknowledge the issues that fans were having and make some kind of commitment to change things. Instead they stayed in their bunker and gave fans nothing until they’d implemented the necessary changes to fix it. Some would say this is a valid way of dealing with issues like this - waiting until the problem has been solved before giving any kind of update, but the problem is that this leaves the fans with little to hold onto while the problem is in the process of being fixed. Nobody knows that you’re actually fixing the problem so they just assume you’re not.

City Matters is basically the one tie the club has to genuine fan interaction with the upper echelons of the club and, quite frankly, I’ve got no f***ing idea what they do. Over the summer, there were pictures taken from one or two of the people within City Matters as they were given a sneak preview of the standing rails in the South Stand, as well as the prestigious opportunity of tasting some of the edible coffee cups that City were bringing in. What did they actually discuss? Well, we’ll never know.

I don’t know how often City Matters meet with the club. I don’t even really know who is actually a part of City Matters nowadays. I could probably find out who people originally voted into the various positions back in 2017 or 2018 or 2019 or whenever the voting took place, are those people still responsible now? Are there re-elections for these positions? Do we just have the same people representing us fans for the rest of time now?

The big frustration with City Matters is that if you do follow the individuals who are a part of it on various social media platforms, you’ll be able to ask them about certain topics and, if they’ve been discussed with the club, it seems like they’ll happily dispense with the information. From what I can see, there doesn’t seem to be serious restrictions on them divulging anything they’ve spoken about in these meetings. So why aren’t fans given some kind of write-up of any City Matters meetings with the club? Post the minutes on a website somewhere?

I’d love to know what was discussed in the meeting over last summer in particular. The club was well and truly in the eye of the storm that was the whole Supporter Services fiasco, so it would have been good to know if this was A) put forward as a serious issue by City Matters and B) being genuinely looked into by the club. It was also, as far as I’m aware (although I’d have no way of knowing otherwise because there’s never any communication about when they are actually meeting with the club), the first meeting they’d had with the club since the European Super League. I’d very much like to know how much detail that particular topic was discussed in.

This wouldn’t be such a big issue but the ESL told us, clear as day, that more serious interaction between fans and club is required and City Matters is the closest thing to that we’ve got. Of course, City Matters is something which was put forward by the club and is ultimately a club-organised group, even if the members are genuine fans who are voted for by the rest of the fanbase. Was it just a box-ticking exercise put forward by the club a few years ago just so that they could say they do speak to fans? Almost certainly yes. Unfortunately it looks like, as a result of this, City Matters are about as good at communicating with fans as the club itself.

This is clearly something which needs to change, whether it’s something which can be instigated by City Matters themselves or whether it’s a bit of red tape which the club needs to make some kind of effort with. The ESL, understandably, severed the trust and good will which a lot of fans have cultivated towards the ownership and board level of the club over the last decade. They’d do well to remember that there are avenues to go about repairing that beyond just winning trophies.

The depressing truth is that, realistically, nothing will change going forward for fans. We’ve no more of a voice within the club now than we did twelve months ago, despite a lot of talk of “golden shares” and “independent regulators” from various circles. It’s clearly something the clubs and the government have no real appetite for. This is capitalism, babyyyyyyyy!

The even sadder truth is that most fans probably don’t even care anymore. The ESL is a distant memory for most, as we’ve won a Premier League and got to a Champions League final since then. Why be angry about the Super League when you can be angry about the fact Pep didn’t play a defensive midfielder in the Champions League final? Why can’t we all just be equally angry about both of those things?

Of course, despite this article, everybody is entitled to feel however they please about the ESL. If you were over it as soon as the apology came out from the club, that’s absolutely fine. If you were fully behind the idea and are actually quite annoyed that it didn’t work out, that’s also fine (but you’re wrong).

I just don’t like the idea that the board are getting a bit of an easy ride from fans just because some time has passed. The Super League showed that, when fans are really pissed off about something, they can bring about change, albeit directly or indirectly. I just hope people remember this when the inevitable next attempt comes around.

