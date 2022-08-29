The One Player Manchester City Should Sign From Nottingham Forest

Manchester City continued their impressive start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign this past weekend, as they came from behind to beat Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace side 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

City responded through Bernardo Silva, who many are surprised to still see at the Etihad after constant links to Barcelona.

The Sky Blues were then spearheaded to three points through new talisman Erling Haaland, whose second-half hattrick sent Citizens home happy.

Despite the inspiring turnaround, Pep Guardiola was not impressed with his side going behind for the second consecutive Premier League game, doing so against Newcastle United. The Spaniard issued a warning to his squad post-game.

Attention is now on Wednesday's night game against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad. With that in mind, here is the player Manchester City should sign from their upcoming opponents.

Moussa Niakhate - Defender - 26 years old

So perhaps the obvious choice here would be Welsh starlet Brennan Johnson, an exciting prospect, but wouldn't cater to Manchester City's needs like the chosen player.

With the Sky Blue's currently lacking in cover at central defence due to injuries to Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte, Frenchman Moussa Niakhate would prove to be an exciting option for Guardiola, suiting their style of play in the meantime.

The defender arrived from Bundesliga side Mainz for a fee of £9 million in July and has made two Premier League appearances since, of which he has clocked up 162 minutes.

The Frenchman would be more than capable of playing out from the back for City and doing so effectively, averaging 4.14 progressive passes per 90, placing him in the 90%. He is also competent with the ball at his feet, placing in the 78% for dribbles completed.

Unsurprisingly, Niakhate excels defensively. Whether it's placing in the 87% for Pressures, 82% for tackles, or registering 2.34 interceptions and 2.89 aerials won per 90 minutes.

Astonishingly, the former Mainz man is in the 90% for shot-creating actions, and the 80% for nonpenalty XG, proving to even be a goal threat.

Finally, Niakhate provides great availability, making 33 appearances throughout last season. Something City could find a lot of use in at the minute.

