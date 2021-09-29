"This is Easily the Harshest Rating on the List!" - City Xtra Reacts: FIFA 22 Man City Player Ratings

Manchester City's player ratings for the newest edition of the FIFA franchise have finally been revealed, so it's time to take a closer look at them!

After months of speculation, EA have released early access for FIFA 22 - and with it comes the reveal of this year's ratings, including the entirety of Manchester City's first-team squad.

Every year, the gaming giants assign players a number between 1 and 99 in almost thirty categories, such as sprint speed, finishing and strength. Those stats are used to determine an overall rating, with players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo typically top of the list.

Ahead of this year's game, City Xtra predicted the rating of every senior Manchester City player, starting with goalkeepers and full-backs, then centre-backs and midfielders before finally looking at the forwards.

But how accurate were our guesses, and how fair has FIFA been with Manchester City's stars this season? Here's our comprehensive review of those all important numbers!

Goalkeepers

Ederson - 89 (predicted 89)

Zack Steffen - 77 (predicted 77)

Scott Carson - 67 (predicted 67)

Our predictions got off to a great start, as we accurately guessed the ratings of all three Manchester City goalkeepers this year.

Ederson is now the joint highest-rated goalkeeper in the Premier league, along with Liverpool number one Alisson, and the joint fourth-highest rated shot-stopper in the world.

His frankly ridiculous rating of 93 for kicking is easily the best of any goalkeeper in the game, including Icon cards (boosted cards for famous ex-pros) - only Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer comes close.

Right-Backs

Joao Cancelo - 86 (predicted 85)

Kyle Walker - 85 (predicted 86)

This is the first of many times where our predictions don't quite line up with EA's opinion. Joao Cancelo was awarded an upgrade of +3 after a pretty impressive 2020/2021 season - which is a little higher than we expected.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker didn't get the upgrade we felt he deserved and stays at 85. On the bright side, the England international's pace of 92 is only beaten by two right-backs on the game: PSG's Achraf Hakimi and Brazilian legend Cafú.

Left-Backs

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 80 (predicted 82)

This is easily the harshest rating on the list, in our eyes. Oleksandr Zinchenko hasn't even been upgraded after a season that saw him start the Champions League final and play some of his best ever football.

His 80 rating is lower than the likes of Tottenham Hotspur benchwarmers Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele.

EA, sort it out.

Centre-Backs

Ruben Dias - 87 (predicted 85)

Aymeric Laporte - 86 (predicted 86)

John Stones - 83 (predicted 84)

Nathan Aké - 78 (predicted 78)

A mixed bag in the centre of defence then, as Ruben Dias received a staggering (but well-earned) upgrade by six overall. The boost makes Dias the second-best centre-back in the Premier League, behind Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk.

Aymeric Laporte was given a modest -1, as predicted, following an injury-hit season.

Nathan Aké will have no complaints with his rating either, but the most controversial rating in this entire squad is John Stones' measly 83.

The England star was one of the best defenders in the world last season, and his reward is a rating on a par with Simon Kjaer and Lucas Hernandez... Even non-Manchester City fans have been vocal in their bafflement over this one.

The good news is that it at least means one of Manchester City's top centre-backs will be relatively affordable early on in the game.

Defensive Midfielders

Rodri - 86 (predicted 85)

Fernandinho - 83 (predicted 83)

Fernandinho received the position change and downgrade that most Manchester City fans expected, making him an 83-rated CDM card instead of an 84 centre-back. That's about as high a number as EA can give a player who's entering his third consecutive season as a back-up midfielder, so it's understandable.

Then there's Rodri, who we think EA have actually been quite nice to. While the Spaniard was good last season, he's not the kind of player who typically gets a walkout-level card on FIFA, so it's surprising (but gratifying) to see him get a rating of 86 this year, level with both Sergio Busquets and Fabinho.

Central Midfielders

Kevin de Bruyne - 91 (predicted 91)

Ilkay Gundogan - 85 (predicted 86)

The third Manchester City player who we feel has been hard done by this year is Ilkay Gundogan, who we expected to receive a slightly bigger upgrade. After a great season, it feels like the German deserves a rating to reflect his importance, instead of being lower than names including Paul Pogba, Dani Parejo and Thiago.

Meanwhile, Kevin de Bruyne keeps his 91 rating. No complaints there - that puts him level with Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Jan Oblak and Neymar.

Attacking Midfielders

Bernardo Silva - 86 (predicted 86)

Phil Foden - 84 (predicted 84)

Bernardo Silva's gold card will be more popular than ever before this year despite a fair -1 downgrade, as the Portuguese star has finally been assigned a midfield card instead of a wing position. He's started this season on fire in real life, but last season wasn't his best and it's not unjust to see his rating take a slight knock.

Phil Foden gets a big upgrade after claiming his place as a first-team regular last season, flying from a 79 to an 84 rating in just one year. The big surprise here is that EA still have Foden down as a CAM - a position he almost never plays for City. That's good news, though, as he's not quite quick enough to play out wide in the game.

Left Wingers

Raheem Sterling - 88 (predicted 87)

Jack Grealish - 84 (predicted 84)

You could argue that Raheem Sterling is a tad fortunate not to get a downgrade on his last card; it looks like a great European Championship campaign spared him in that department. The best part is that, with 85 finishing, Sterling finally has a card befitting of his excellent goalscoring record.

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish won't be the most popular of cards for the next few months, as the winger only has a sprint speed rating of 79. But he's already been confirmed to receive a Ones to Watch card - a special card assigned to some high-profile transferred players that upgrades depending on real-life performance.

Pack Grealish's OTW and you could be looking at a great CAM in a few months.

Right Wingers

Riyad Mahrez - 86 (Predicted 86)

Ferran Torres - 82 (Predicted 83)

City Xtra's predictions ended up being pretty accurate for wingers, with Riyad Mahrez earning a deserved upgrade to walkout status for this year. We can't argue with a +1 after he played very well in the last campaign.

Ferran Torres also got upgraded, albeit only by one OVR. His card this year is best used as a striker, thanks to some impressive physical attributes and a little less pace than we'd generally like to use in our wide players.

Strikers

Gabriel Jesus - 83 (Predicted 82)

Gabriel Jesus is a guy who always fluctuates between 83 and 82 on FIFA and it's good to see that this year he's the former once again. The Brazilian is an excellent cheap starter card for Premier League sides, and he's just been given a Team of the Week card for his performance against Chelsea at the weekend, too.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that EA Sports were very fair with Manchester City's ratings this year.

While there were two big surprises - namely John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko's ratings feeling at least two lower than they should be - we can't argue with many of the other decisions too much.

Are Manchester City's FIFA 22 ratings this year fair or not?

Let us know on social media what you think!

