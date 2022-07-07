Time to Shine for Manchester City's Cole Palmer with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling Moving on
Manchester City's Cole Palmer has been on the radar of the first-team squad after consistently impressing in the Under 23s.
This season could see him playing more with both Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling moving to Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.
Alex Brotherton of Manchester Evening News reports that he could help to form a deadly home-grown front three in the not-to-distant future with Phil Foden and blockbuster signing Erling Haaland, both of whom have supported City since childhood.
The Wythenshawe-born attacker is one of few that hasn't gone out on loan to gain experience elsewhere and has been involved with the club since 2009.
Palmer's arrival in the first-team at City last season was spectacular, with the 20-year-old scoring in all three cup competitions, including the Champions League game against Club Brugge in Belgium, and making four Premier League appearances.
With contract talks ongoing regarding Riyad Mahrez, it's one less headache for Pep Guardiola to know that he has someone who will be able to step up when needed.
Players moving on, to potential title rivals, is always a bit hard to take but when you have the homegrown talent coming through, it has to be a positive outlook on things to come in the future.
An opportunity for players like Palmer, Oscar Bobb and Kayky to catch the eye of the management and coaching staff with City not currently planning to bring in replacements for Jesus or Sterling
