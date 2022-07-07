Skip to main content

Time to Shine for Manchester City's Cole Palmer with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling Moving on

Manchester City's Cole Palmer has been on the radar of the first-team squad after consistently impressing in the Under 23s. 

This season could see him playing more with both Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling moving to Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

Cole Palmer Pre Match

Alex Brotherton of Manchester Evening News reports that he could help to form a deadly home-grown front three in the not-to-distant future with Phil Foden and blockbuster signing Erling Haaland, both of whom have supported City since childhood.

The Wythenshawe-born attacker is one of few that hasn't gone out on loan to gain experience elsewhere and has been involved with the club since 2009. 

James McAtee and Cole Palmer hoping to follow in the footsteps of Phil Foden

James McAtee and Cole Palmer hoping to follow in the footsteps of Phil Foden

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Palmer's arrival in the first-team at City last season was spectacular, with the 20-year-old scoring in all three cup competitions, including the Champions League game against Club Brugge in Belgium, and making four Premier League appearances. 

With contract talks ongoing regarding Riyad Mahrez, it's one less headache for Pep Guardiola to know that he has someone who will be able to step up when needed. 

Riyad Mahrez

Players moving on, to potential title rivals, is always a bit hard to take but when you have the homegrown talent coming through, it has to be a positive outlook on things to come in the future. 

An opportunity for players like Palmer, Oscar Bobb and Kayky to catch the eye of the management and coaching staff with City not currently planning to bring in replacements for Jesus or Sterling 

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Accelerating Their Pursuit Of Brighton Left-Back Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett51 minutes ago
Alvarez 3
News

Julian Alvarez Plays Last Game For River Plate Ahead Of Manchester City Transfer

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Pep vs Liverpool Home
Features/Opinions

Former Premier League Forward Claims Only Manchester Citys Manager Pep Guardiola is Qualified to Coach Paris Saint-Germain

By Matt Skinner3 hours ago
Riyad Mahrez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set To Offer Riyad Mahrez New Contract After Raheem Sterling Departure

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
imago1011293884h (1)
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City And Chelsea In Direct Contact To Finalise Deal For Raheem Sterling

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Romeo Lavia
News

Romeo Lavia Has Expressed His Delight About Joining Ralph Hassenhuttl's Southampton

By Elliot Thompson12 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated as United play Brentford
News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Believes Manchester City And Liverpool Are On Another Level

By Elliot Thompson13 hours ago
Raheem Sterling for Manchester City
News

Report: Raheem Sterling Contract Length At Chelsea Revealed

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago