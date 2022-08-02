Tony Cascarino: Jack Grealish Could End up Back at Aston Villa Unless He Improves

It's been a transfer under the microscope since his £100 million move to Manchester City from Aston Villa last summer and the former Aston Villa forward thinks Jack Grealish could end up back at Villa Park.

Tony Cascarino has told talkSPORT that he thinks the Premier League champions could send him back to Vill Park unless his form at the Etihad Stadium improves.

The former Irish international made 26 appearances for the Midlands-based side over 16 months with the club and has fond memories of his time playing in claret and blue.

IMAGO / PA Images

Cascarino, however, insists Grealish’s price tag means Pep Guardiola will not settle for anything less than excellence.

“At the end of the season, if he doesn’t pick up his standards, what we know he’s capable of and why they paid £100m for him, he’ll probably be loaned out or he might end up back at Villa.

“He’s not playing well enough consistently for Man City.

“I’m not talking about being OK, six out of tens. He should be eight or nine. He’s got so much quality.”

Cascarino added: “Jack has got an issue. You can’t be a £100m player and be OK, your standard is higher than that.

“City’s standard is higher than that and he has been six out of ten too often.”

This comes on the back of the Community Shield defeat against Liverpool, where the England international failed to make an impact along with only managing three goals and three assists in 26 top flight appearances last season.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: