Top Five Manchester City Goals Versus Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium

The Etihad Stadium has seen some great goals over the years with the following five being selected by Manchester City as the 'Top Five' scored against Crystal Palace.

David Silva - 16th January 2016

Rounding off a dominant performance, David Silva scores the fourth and final goal in the win against Crystal Palace with Sergio Aguero claiming the assist on the 84th minute.

"Wonderful unselfish play from Aguero, and this is turning into a rout. Palace sent everyone forward, but it was cleared, and suddenly City were away: Aguero just burned [Pape] Souare for pace on the break, and then tapped it across for Silva, in support, who took a touch and fired home, with [Wayne] Hennessey out of the game. Great play," Tim Hill of The Guardian wrote

The lineup for both teams that day

Manchester City: Hart, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Demichelis, Kolarov, Delph, Fernando, De Bruyne, Silva, Iheanacho, Aguero. Subs: Sagna, Sterling, Caballero, Jesus Navas, Clichy, Toure, Humphreys.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Delaney, Souare, Ledley, Cabaye, McArthur, Puncheon, Wickham, Zaha. Subs: Speroni, Campbell, Lee, Jedinak, Mutch, Chamakh, Kelly.

Referee: Jon Moss

Edin Dzeko - 28th December 2013

Over a congested holiday period in the football calendar, Manchester City did enough to get three points and climb back to the top of the Premier League table in Manuel Pellegrini's first season in charge. Edin Dzeko was on hand to provide the finish after Samir Nasri and Jesus Navas combined for the assist.

'Nasri instantly gave City more penetration, and he started the move from which Jesús Navas picked out Dzeko close to the penalty spot with a returned cross from the right. Dzeko crashed the ball home and all Palace's elaborate time-wasting was undone," reported Paul Wilson of The Observer

The lineup for both teams that day

Manchester City: Hart, Boyata, Kompany, Nastasic, Clichy, Fernandinho, Javi Garcia, Navas, Silva, Milner, Dzeko. Subs: Lescott, Nasri, Negredo, Kolarov, Rodwell, Pantilimon, Toure

Crystal Palace: Speroni, Mariappa, Parr, Ward, Gabbidon, Delaney, Puncheon, Jedinak, Jerome, Bannan, Bolasie. Subs: Campana, Phillips, Gayle, Williams, Moxey, Chamakh, Price.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Fabian Delph - 16th January 2016

Fabian Delph's move to Manchester City from Aston Villa was questioned as he would be criticised for the indecision he showed, saying he wouldn’t leave before eventually being lured to a much bigger club than the one he’d fallen in love with. Aston Villa's loss was Manchester City's gain with Delph opening the scoring against Crystal Palace with a 30-yard drive.

"Palace started well, and had a golden opportunity to take the lead after just two minutes, but Damien Delay headed straight at Joe Hart with the goal at his mercy. It was a missed chance that they would rue, as Fabian Delph gave City the lead after 22 minutes. There appeared to be little danger when the midfielder picked the ball up inside the Palace half, but his powerful low drive found the bottom corner of Wayne Hennessey's net. It was a well struck shot, but Henessey will have been disappointed to be beaten at his near post from such distance," wrote Ric Turner of BlueMoon

The lineup for both teams that day

Manchester City: Hart, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Demichelis, Kolarov, Fernando, Delph, Silva, De Bruyne, Aguero, Iheanacho. Subs: Clichy, Navas, Toure, Caballero, Sagna, Sterling, Humphreys

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Delaney, Souare, Ledley, Cabaye, McArthur, Puncheon, Wickham, Zaha. Subs: Speroni, Campbell, Lee, Jedinak, Mutch, Chamakh, Kelly.

Referee: Jon Moss

Vincent Kompany - 6th May 2017

Manchester City were all but confirming Champions League football with a dominant display against a Crystal Palace side that were looking over their shoulder regarding relegation. In what was Pep Guardiola's first season in charge, they came out 5-0 winners with Vincent Kompany scoring the second after being set up by Kevin De Bruyne.

"What a goal this is! De Bruyne’s first corner is dreadful, failing to clear the first man. But the ball’s recycled back out to him, and a player of his quality isn’t going to make the same mistake twice. He takes a touch, looks up, and slides a ball of great perfection towards Kompany, in space, 12 yards out and level with the right-hand post. Kompany meets it first time and lashes an unstoppable shot into the top right! City finally have the breathing space their overall play deserves," Scott Murray wrote for The Guardian

The lineup for both teams that day

Manchester City: Caballero, Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Sterling, Toure, Silva, Clichy, De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Sane.

Subs: Sagna, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Jesus Navas, Gunn, Iheanacho.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, McArthur, Milivojevic, Puncheon, Zaha, Christian Benteke, Townsend.

Subs: Speroni, Flamini, Remy, Campbell, Lee, Sako, Delaney.

Referee: Michael Oliver

Yaya Toure - 20th December 2014

Yaya Toure scored the third and final goal in the second half which showed Manchester City's capabilities after Crystal Palace had managed to go in level at the break. A second-half brace from David Silva and another clean sheet confirmed all three points as the Cityzens looked to keep the pressure up on Chelsea.

"Once the ball had left the box, Navas was set free. He galloped his way into the Palace half before picking out Milner wide on the left. Milner then fed Touré whose first touch was poor but whose second touch saw him absolutely thump the ball into the roof of the net leaving Speroni with no chance whatsoever," taken from the live match blog by Ian McCourt in The Guardian

The lineup for both teams that day

Manchester City: Hart, Zabaleta, Demichelis, Mangala, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Navas, Yaya Touré, Silva, Nasri, Milner. Subs: Caballero, Boyata, Sagna, Fernando, Lampard, Ambrose, Sinclair.

Crystal Palace: Speroni, Kelly, Dann, Hangeland, Ward, Puncheon, Jedinak, Ledley, McArthur, Bolasie, Campbell. Subs: Hennessey, Mariappa, Delaney, Bannan, Thomas, Gayle, Zaha.

Referee: Phil Dowd

