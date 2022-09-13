WATCH: Pep Guardiola Details How He Reacted To Erling Haaland's Signing

Pep Guardiola today detailed how he reacted to the signing of Erling Haaland in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow's clash with Borussia Dortmund.

The Spanish manager has signed some massive player's in his time, but for Manchester City, Erling Haaland is perhaps the most high profile at the time of signing.

Guardiola detailed how he reacted when Txiki Begiristain told him the deal had become a reality.

"OK, fine".

The reaction of Guardiola to signing the biggest name in world football. A funny reaction, but such is the mentality of Guardiola, he is arguably telling the truth.

The signature of Erling Haaland was a big coup for Manchester City, but the hard work is not done when the signature is made. In the past many of the biggest names in football have been signed to new clubs and haven't worked out.

The signing of a player is important, but it's not the name you celebrate, it's the profile. The important thing for a manager like Guardiola is integrating that profile into the system already employed at the club, or even creating a new system to get the best out of the profile.

Erling Haaland has hit the ground running.

The celebrations for the Erling Haaland signing can be had if it brings success. A manager like Guardiola will know a name means nothing at a club unless that name creates success and builds a legacy.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping Erling Haaland can achieve that.

