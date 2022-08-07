Wayne Rooney Gives His Verdict on Erling Haaland in Premier League title Prediction

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland this afternoon when Manchester City get their Premier League defence underway at the London Stadium against West Ham United.

The former England international was quick to praise the new Manchester City striker in his column for The Times, saying that he will be the difference between the teams pushing for the title come the end of the season.

The Cityzens can assert an early advantage, with Liverpool being held to a 2-2 draw in their opening game by Fulham after falling short by one point in last season's title race.

IMAGO / PA Images

“We’ve seen many players come to the Premier League with big expectations and it not work out but I just have a feeling that in Haaland’s case it will,” Rooney said after the Norwegian strikers move from Borussia Dortmund.

“He’ll make City better, handle it all and give them that advantage over Liverpool.

“If he has a good start to the season, I think he can kick on to be a superstar in the league. He is a major reason why I see City retaining the title.

IMAGO / Thomas Frey

“Liverpool are an incredible team and can beat anyone on their day but I just think, across the pitch, City have better players and that they’re a better side. Having that real goalscorer at No.9 gives City an extra fear factor and makes them a threat from almost anywhere.

“City don’t come under pressure often, but now when they’re defending, they have an outlet who they can play the ball up to, who is quick and powerful enough to run in behind anyone.”

Read More Manchester City Coverage: