Which Premier League Centre-Backs Could Manchester City Replace Nathan Ake With?

Manchester City are set to lose Nathan Ake to Chelsea for a fee of £45million in the coming days. Ake will return to Chelsea, where he left for Bournemouth in 2017.

A replacement for Ake will be tough. The player being signed will be aware he may be a back-up for the starting three centre-backs in John Stones, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte? Who could fit that criteria for City in the Premier League?

Mohammed Salisu

The Southampton defender would be a perfect replacement for Ake, and due to the fact he's so early on in his career may be happy to learn from the three centre-backs in front of him. It would be an early opportunity to win trophies in his career. A risk worth taking for sure.

Ben Godfrey

A young English centre-back with Premier League experience. Godfrey showed class early on in his Everton career, but didn't have the best season last year. Manchester City could rejuvenate the young defender, who definitely has a vast amount of talent.

Max Kilman

Max Kilman came on leaps and bounds last season, and his a similar profile to Nathan Ake. City have already been watching his team-mate Rayan Ait-Nouri, so Kilman has definitely been a player on the lips of the club at one point. The ex-Futsal player could be on to keep an eye on.

Who will Manchester City sign to replace Ake?

