Skip to main content

Which Premier League Centre-Backs Could Manchester City Replace Nathan Ake With?

Manchester City are set to lose Nathan Ake to Chelsea for a fee of £45million in the coming days. Ake will return to Chelsea, where he left for Bournemouth in 2017. 

A replacement for Ake will be tough. The player being signed will be aware he may be a back-up for the starting three centre-backs in John Stones, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte? Who could fit that criteria for City in the Premier League?

Salisu

Mohammed Salisu is an option for Manchester City

Mohammed Salisu

The Southampton defender would be a perfect replacement for Ake, and due to the fact he's so early on in his career may be happy to learn from the three centre-backs in front of him. It would be an early opportunity to win trophies in his career. A risk worth taking for sure.

Ben Godfrey
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ben Godfrey

A young English centre-back with Premier League experience. Godfrey showed class early on in his Everton career, but didn't have the best season last year. Manchester City could rejuvenate the young defender, who definitely has a vast amount of talent.

Max Kilman

Max Kilman had a brilliant season for Wolves last year

Max Kilman

Max Kilman came on leaps and bounds last season, and his a similar profile to Nathan Ake. City have already been watching his team-mate Rayan Ait-Nouri, so Kilman has definitely been a player on the lips of the club at one point. The ex-Futsal player could be on to keep an eye on.

Who will Manchester City sign to replace Ake?

                               Read More Manchester City Coverage

Zinchenko in action against Watford
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Could Be Lisandro Martinez Alternative For Arsenal

By Elliot Thompson3 minutes ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Discussions Picking Up Between Chelsea And Manchester City Over Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson51 minutes ago
Gnabry
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City A Likely Destination For Serge Gnabry If He Doesn't Renew Bayern Munich Contract

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Jordan Henderson Believes More Sides Will Challenge Manchester City and Liverpool This Season

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Is Flying Out To Join New Chelsea Teammates

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
imago1008844082h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Agree Deal For 16-Year Old Wonderkid According To Reports

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Want To Complete Signing of Manchester City's Nathan Ake 'This Week'

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
imago1010973783h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Can Be Considered A Chelsea Player

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago