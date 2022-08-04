Which West Ham United Player Would Make The Best Manchester City Signing?

Manchester City kick off their Premier League campaign away at West Ham United this Sunday, here are three players from the Hammers who could make good signings for the Citizens.

Manchester City kick off their Premier League campaign this Sunday, away at the London Stadium as they take on West Ham United.

With the fixture just a few days away, and the transfer window still open, hypothetically speaking, which West Ham United player would make the best Manchester City player? Here are my top 3 options, in order of worst to best.

3 - Jarrod Bowen - Forward - 25 years old

IMAGO / PA Images

Jarrod Bowen has been a major success story at West Ham United, joining from Hull City and organically growing into one of West Ham's key players under David Moyes.

Manchester City have parted ways with both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus this summer, although being replaced by Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, neither of the two have proven Premier League experience, which is something that Jarrod Bowen could provide.

2 - Aaron Cresswell - Defender - 32 years old

IMAGO / PA Images

A choice more suited to Manchester City's needs, Aaron Cresswell would provide good cover at left back for the Sky Blues.

Manchester City's pursuit of Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella recently came to an end, with the player now reportedly close to joining Chelsea. City are also reportedly interested in Andelecht's Sergio Gomez.

Oleksandr Zinchenko departed the Etihad for Arsenal recently, meaning City are left with only Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo as recognized senior full-backs.

Cresswell is safe defensively and a good threat going forward, particularly from set-pieces. He would prove to be much-needed cover for Manchester City's full-back situation.

1- Declan Rice - Midfielder - 23 years old

IMAGO / PA Images

For many, West Ham United's best player. Declan Rice is one of the coveted central midfielders in the Premier League today. Captaining and leading West Ham and also impressing for the England national team.

Despite recently signing Kalvin Phillips and having Spaniard Rodri, City recently lost club captain Fernandinho, Declan Rice would be a perfect long-term replacement as a skipper.

Rice would fit nicely in Pep Guardiola's side, he already makes an impressive 6.63 progressive carries per 90 minutes and these numbers could be put to good use at Manchester City.

