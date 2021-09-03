Why Yaya Touré Deserves A Statue At Man City

With Vincent Kompany and David Silva awarded statues in recognition of their achievements at Manchester City, we look at whether Yaya Touré is also worthy of similar recognition.

Manchester City honoured club icons Vincent Kompany and David Silva by unveiling statues of the duo before Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The club have stated that the pair are being honoured owing to their 'unparalleled contribution to the club's transformation.'

Going by this criterion, it is perhaps pertinent to question why Yaya Touré has not been afforded similar recognition?

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Unarguably one of the club’s greatest ever players, Touré’s heroic efforts throughout his time in Manchester facilitated the genesis of Manchester City’s modern success.

However, the Ivorian is seemingly not afforded the recognition that his vast achievements merit.

Touré’s incredible journey with Manchester City began in the summer of 2010, as the Ivorian arrived from Barcelona for a fee in the region of £24 million – a considerable figure, but an investment that proved to be pivotal in the evolution of Manchester City as a title-winning force.

Upon his arrival, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson inexplicably defined Touré as “an average player” who neither scores nor creates goals.

However, Yaya Touré would quickly prove his doubters wrong and would later establish himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the Premier League.

Throughout his first season in Manchester, Yaya Touré’s sheer quality was quickly apparent and he would round off his impressive debut campaign by forever embedding himself into Manchester City folklore.

On April 16th 2011 - one of the most important days in the history of the club - Touré scored the goal that signalled the beginning of the cataclysmic power shift in Manchester.

He scored the game’s only goal with a side-footed finish which sealed a 1-0 victory over Manchester United and booked the club's place in the 2011 FA Cup final.

The following month, Manchester City returned to Wembley for the FA Cup final, and the Ivorian was again the match-winner as his thunderous effort from close range sealed the Blues' first trophy since 1976.

Throughout the 2011-12 campaign, Touré proceeded to inspire and was deservedly named in the PFA Team of the Year as Manchester City claimed their first league title in 44 years.

Whilst Manchester City’s triumph that campaign is understandably best remembered for ‘the Agüero goal’, it is perhaps easy to forget that in the side’s penultimate game that season away at Newcastle United, Yaya Touré scored a late brace to drag his side to within touching distance of their first Premier League title.

Without Touré’s efforts that day, there would have never been that glorious 93:20 moment.

Perhaps outshone by the more technical David Silva and the prolific Sergio Agüero, it's often overlooked that at the peak of his colossal powers, Touré was a key component in the title-winning successes of both Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini.

A behemoth akin to a battering ram, Touré’s trademark ability to collect the ball and then drive at and penetrate opposition defences led to many decisive goals throughout his time in Manchester, and his unbelievable talent was especially prevalent during the 2013/14 campaign.

When Manuel Pellegrini took the reins in 2013, nobody could have predicted that the ultimate driving force behind Manchester City's success that season would have been the relentless Touré.

However, Touré’s efforts throughout the 2013-14 season are the stuff of legend.

That season Touré appeared in a total of 35 Premier League matches, scored 20 goals, registered nine assists. He also created 40 chances whilst incredibly recording 90% passing accuracy.

Easily the most complete midfielder in the league during the mid-2010s, the Ivorian’s immense efforts that season led to him being named in the PFA Team of the Year for a second time

Although Touré controversially missed out on being named the PFA Player of the Year, his efforts that season makes for arguably the greatest individual season ever produced by a Manchester City player.

When Manuel Pellegrini departed Manchester City in 2016, Touré was reunited with former boss Pep Guardiola for two seasons, before ending his eight-year association with the club.

Throughout his legendary time in Manchester, Touré appeared in a total of 316 matches, and recorded an emphatic 79 goals and 50 assists - staggering stats for a player typically positioned in a deep midfield role.

The versatile midfielder played a fundamental role in ushering in the success that Manchester City's owners lusted for, with the Ivorian collecting three Premier League titles, two League Cups, one FA Cup, and one Community Shield.

Inarguably a legend of not just Manchester City, but also of the Premier League, Touré’s legacy has been impacted by several controversies and it would be fair to surmise that his reputation has been blighted somewhat by negative PR.

However, birthday cakes and outspoken agents aside, it should never be forgotten that the woefully disrespected Yaya Touré is a Manchester City legend deserving of similar recognition awarded to the likes of David Silva, Sergio Agüero and Vincent Kompany.

Yaya Touré’s contributions for Manchester City undoubtedly and immeasurably elevated the club’s stature, he is responsible for scoring a myriad of monumental goals, and he was integral in the club claiming numerous honours.

As Manchester City have stated that Vincent Kompany, David Silva, and Sergio Agüero have been awarded statues due to their 'unparalleled contribution to the club's transformation', it's deducible that owing to the same criterion stated by the club, that Yaya Touré is certainly worthy of also being enshrined outside of the very stadium where he established himself as a legend.

