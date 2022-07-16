Skip to main content

Will Manchester City's Search For A Centre-Back End Now That Nathan Ake Is Staying?

Manchester City were set to lose Nathan Ake to Chelsea for a fee of around £45million last week, but the clubs couldn't agree on a fixed valuation in the end for the player. David Ornstein of the Athletic then reported yesterday that Ake would be staying at Manchester City.

Chelsea have gone on to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, and Barcelona are close to signing Manchester City target Jules Kounde. 

Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake is staying at Manchester City.

Nathan Ake staying at City will almost definitely end their search for a centre-back. City were only in the market this season for a centre-back to replace Ake, someone for cover who would be there in the case of injuries.

City nearly lost the league due to injuries to centre-back's last season, and they were aware that losing Ake with no replacement would almost certainly cause problems throughout the season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, City have four centre-halves going into the new season. Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Ruben Dias and of course, Nathan Ake.

The club are unlikely to look for another and their search for a centre-back is almost certainly over.

A Raheem Sterling replacement now could take priority, but Marc Cucurella is now the main target at the moment.

                                         Read More Manchester City Coverage

Zinchenko
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Hope To Sign Oleksandr Zinchenko From Manchester City Next Week

By Jake Mahon2 minutes ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Marc Cucurella Deal Expected To Speed Up After Oleksandr Zinchenko To Arsenal Is Complete

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Laporte vs RMA Away
News

Report: Aymeric Laporte Misses Out Of Manchester City's US Tour Due To Fitness

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Zinchenko vs Pet Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal And Manchester City Reach £30million Agreement For Oleksandr Zinchenko

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Neymar
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Not Make A Move For PSG Forward Neymar This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett7 hours ago
Sterling
Features/Opinions

Paul Merson: Manchester City May Regret Allowing Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to Leave the Club

By Matt Skinner8 hours ago
Kounde
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Jules Kounde Set To Become New Barcelona Player

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong and Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Will Only Happen If Frenkie De Jong Joins Manchester United

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago